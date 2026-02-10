Andersen Consulting Adds Lighthouse Consultants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters a Collaboration Agreement with Lighthouse Consultants, a London-based consulting firm specializing in forensic accounting and financial investigations.

Founded by Managing Director Kingsley Bye, Lighthouse Consultants provides services including fraud and financial crime investigations, bribery and corruption inquiries, litigation and insurance claims analysis, financial analysis, risk assessments, internal and compliance reviews, and sustainability audits. The firm’s team of experienced chartered management accountants works with law firms, high-net-worth individuals, businesses, and charities to resolve complex disputes, mitigate risks, and enhance transparency across financial and operational processes.

"By integrating our forensic and investigative expertise with Andersen’s global platform, we can deliver a more comprehensive suite of services that addresses clients’ needs from risk prevention to complex dispute resolution,” Kingsley said. “This collaboration allows us to bring deeper insights, strengthen clients’ compliance posture, and help them take a proactive rather than reactive approach while delivering measurable value."

"Lighthouse Consultants’ forensic capabilities and investigative depth strengthen our ability to address the increasing complexities organizations face in today’s regulatory and risk environment," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their services are complementary to our overall platform and further develop our integrated solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.