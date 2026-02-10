-

Synology and Wasabi Partner to Simplify Enterprise Data Protection With Integrated Cloud Backup

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synology and Wasabi Technologies today announced a strategic partnership designed to simplify enterprise data protection and give organizations more flexible, cost-effective options for securing and recovering their data.

With native integration with Synology’s ActiveProtect line of enterprise backup appliances, organizations can now seamlessly extend their backup strategies to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. This streamlined process improves data security without introducing added complexity, unpredictable costs or a separate management console.

Improving enterprise data protection with choice and simplicity

As ransomware threats, compliance requirements, and data growth continue to accelerate, businesses need backup solutions that are both resilient and easy to operate. This integration enables IT teams to protect mission-critical workloads using a single management platform and select Wasabi as a native S3-compatible cloud destination for off-site copies, long-term retention, and immutable storage.

Wasabi is now available directly within ActiveProtect Manager, so users can deploy off-site backups quickly and maintain full visibility across on-premises and cloud environments.

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage delivers simple, secure, and cost-effective cloud storage designed for modern workloads. It offers predictable, low pricing with no egress fees or API request charges, so customers pay less and avoid unexpected costs. Featuring industry-leading security and compliance features, global availability, and seamless integration with leading platforms and applications, Wasabi makes cloud storage easy to adopt and scale for businesses of all sizes.

“Our partnership with Synology enables organizations to protect, manage, and scale their data,” said Laurie Mitchell, Sr. Vice President, Global Alliances and Partner Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “This integration combines unified backup with the immutable security they need to be confident in their data with no surprise costs.”

Designed for modern, hybrid backup strategies

Together, Synology and Wasabi enable organizations to implement modern data protection frameworks such as 3-2-1-1-0, helping ensure that backup data remains secure, recoverable, and operationally accessible when it matters most.

Key capabilities include:

• Unified backup management across on-premises, SaaS, and cloud targets

• Native off-site backup copies to Wasabi for redundancy and disaster recovery

• Immutable cloud storage to protect against ransomware and tampering

• Flexible tiering and long-term retention to optimize on-premises storage

• Predictable cloud economics with no egress or API fees

