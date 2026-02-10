KV Capital expands building products platform through partnerships with Fancy Windows and Fancy Doors and Mouldings

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KV Capital’s building products platform, KV BPGF Holdings (“BP Holdings”) today announced partnerships with Fancy Windows Mfg. Inc. (“Fancy Windows”) and Fancy Doors and Mouldings Ltd. These partnerships add fenestration products to BP Holdings’ product offering, significantly expand its finishings solutions business, and advance the platform's goal of delivering supply chain efficiency to Western Canadian residential developers. By combining the fragmented scopes of construction projects, the platform aims to reduce project timelines and improve certainty of financial and site outcomes.

Fancy Windows manufactures windows and exterior doors, while Fancy Doors and Mouldings produces and supplies interior doors and finishing materials. Together, these capabilities highly complement BP Holdings’ existing partnerships with Nelson Lumber, Nelson Homes, and Benson Cabinetry and Millwork. The addition of Fancy’s products meaningfully enhances the operational efficiency of BP Holdings as they are installed on site concurrent with, and adjacent to, the existing scopes of the portfolio companies.

Founded by Monty Grewal and Upinder Matharu in 2004 and 2016, respectively, Fancy Doors and Mouldings and Fancy Windows have grown into established market participants, recognized for competitive pricing, product quality, and responsive service. With approximately 200 employees across the two companies, a customer base spanning Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and British Columbia, and a recently commissioned industry leading window manufacturing facility in Edmonton, the business is well positioned to continue scaling its production capacity and operational infrastructure in support of continued growth.

Strategic priorities of the platform expansion include cross-selling opportunities across BP Holdings, targeted geographic expansion into key Western Canadian markets, operational enhancement through technology deployment, and continued organic development across the product portfolio. With Fancy Doors and Mouldings, Fancy Windows, and KV Capital all having demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth since inception, the partnerships are built on a strong foundation for long-term, accelerated value creation.

Favourable housing fundamentals across Western Canada—including demographic trends and government policy initiatives supporting affordable housing and multifamily construction—further strengthen the outlook for the BP Holdings platform.

Grewal and Matharu will continue in their existing leadership roles and actively support business development initiatives, ensuring continuity in customer relationships, further enabled by BP Holdings' resources to pursue new opportunities.

KV Capital was advised by Ernst & Young LLP as financial advisor, Bryan & Company LLP as legal counsel, and Deloitte LLP as tax advisor. Fancy Doors and Mouldings and Fancy Windows were advised by KPMG Corporate Finance as financial advisor, Dentons Canada LLP as legal counsel, and KPMG LLP alongside Equitus Partners LLP as tax advisors. The Toronto-Dominion Bank provided financing to the partnerships.

KV Capital remains focused on the build-out of its building products platform and welcomes discussions with business owners, intermediaries, and investors regarding opportunities aligned with the platform's investment thesis.

About KV Capital

KV Capital is a Canadian alternative investment manager with approximately $800 million in assets under management. The company has funded over $2 billion in investments across several different asset classes, including private operating businesses, real estate, and mortgages.

KV Capital Inc. is a licensed mortgage brokerage in Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia, and a licensed financing corporation in Saskatchewan (Ontario Licenses #13465 and #13656, Saskatchewan License #514505).