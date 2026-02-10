AOP Health US, LLC Awarded Pharmaceutical Agreement With Premier, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AOP Health US, LLC has been awarded a Pharmaceutical national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective August 1, 2025, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Rapiblyk® (landiolol).

“This represents an important milestone in ensuring that Rapiblyk® availability is secured nationwide, supporting clinicians and healthcare providers in critical care environments,” said John Kimmet, General Manager of AOP Health US. “We’re reinforcing our commitment to making Rapiblyk® accessible where it’s needed most.”

Rapiblyk® (landiolol) is an ultra-short-acting, selective beta-1 adrenergic receptor blocker approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) or irregular rapid heart rate, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, in critical care settings.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Rapiblyk®

Rapiblyk® (landiolol) is an ultra-short-acting, selective beta-1 adrenergic receptor blocker indicated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) or irregular rapid heart rate, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, especially in perioperative, postoperative, or critical-care settings. Rapiblyk® provides rapid onset and offset of action, allowing clinicians to achieve precise, controlled rate management with a favorable hemodynamic profile.

The product is supplied as an intravenous infusion designed for use in a monitored hospital setting.

INDICATION

Rapiblyk® is indicated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in adults with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Rapiblyk® is contraindicated in patients with:

Severe sinus bradycardia, sick sinus syndrome, or >1st-degree AV block

Decompensated heart failure

Cardiogenic shock

Pulmonary hypertension

Known hypersensitivity to landiolol or formulation components

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Includes risk of hypotension, bradycardia, cardiac failure, bronchospasm, masking of hypoglycemia symptoms, infusion site reactions, worsening of Prinzmetal’s angina, complications in pheochromocytoma, peripheral vascular disease, abrupt withdrawal effects, hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, and unresponsiveness to epinephrine in hypersensitivity reactions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most important and common adverse reaction is hypotension which in clinical trials occurred in 9.9% of patients receiving RAPIBLYK vs. 1% in those receiving placebo. Please consult the full Prescribing Information for Rapiblyk®: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/217202s000lbl.pdf

About AOP Health

AOP Health is a global enterprise with roots in Austria and a mission to address unmet medical needs through innovative, science-driven therapies in cardiovascular and rare disease. Since 1996, the AOP Health Group has been recognized as a pioneer in developing integrated therapy solutions that combine deep scientific expertise with a strong commitment to patient and physician needs.

Building on this foundation, AOP Health US, LLC was established in 2025 to expand the company’s impact in the United States. The team is focused on introducing its 2024 US FDA approved product for use in the critical care setting, while building the infrastructure to support healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

Rapiblyk® is a USPTO registered trademark of AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Austria).

© 2026 AOP Health. All rights reserved.