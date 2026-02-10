Ambi Robotics Expands AmbiOS Physical AI Platform with AI Skill Suite

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambi Robotics, a leading provider of AI-powered robotics for commercial operations, today introduced AI Skill Suite powered by AmbiOS. The company is expanding its operating system for Physical AI by offering a growing library of reliable, production-proven 3D AI robot applications for licensing by trusted partners. This initiative allows Ambi’s operationally-validated AI to be deployed across a wide range of industries and third-party hardware use-cases.

AmbiOS is the software stack that enables AI-powered systems to achieve industrial-grade reliability by connecting the brains and bodies of robots to critical infrastructure for support, safety, and customer operations. By isolating hardware complexities, AmbiOS enables the AI Skill Suite to operate across varying robotic form factors and use-cases. This architecture creates a data-rich ecosystem where real-world interactions are used to refine underlying foundation models.

“The hardest challenge in robotics is not demonstrating intelligence in a lab, but enabling robots to rapidly adapt to economically-valuable work with industrial reliability,” says Jeff Mahler, Co-founder and CTO of Ambi Robotics. “By deploying hundreds of robots into production environments, physical AI is trained, refined, and scaled through real-world operations. With AI Skill Suite, powered by AmbiOS, we’re making our production-hardened intelligence available in standardized applications that allow select partners to add perception, reasoning, and physical world manipulation to diverse robotic hardware configurations.”

The AI Skill Suite features a rapidly growing library of autonomous robot capabilities, including Item Intelligence, Inspection, Dexterous Picking, and Precision Placement. These skills are powered by PRIME-1, the company’s vertically-integrated AI foundation model. By leveraging advanced 3D reasoning, PRIME-1 achieves superhuman performance with over 99.9% uptime. The model is trained on a massive repository of production telemetry, encompassing over 250,000 production hours and 150 million consumer packages processed across a nationwide fleet. Leading global automation providers and Fortune 500 shipping leaders have already partnered with Ambi Robotics to license these skills.

As the AmbiOS flywheel gains momentum, data collected across a growing nationwide installed fleet continues to improve model generalization. This has accelerated product development. AmbiStack reached the market three times faster than the company’s flagship solution, AmbiSort, by leveraging the existing AmbiOS Skill Suite.

“Ambi Robotics has built the path to general robot intelligence by hardening AmbiOS within the world’s most demanding logistics and ecommerce networks,” said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “Our systems have obtained data across an enterprise ecosystem responsible for moving 90% of U.S. parcel volume and 95% of active commercial SKUs to every ZIP code in the nation. By launching the AI Skill Suite, we are allowing our partners to leverage this unrivaled repository of real-world operational data to accelerate the deployment of reliable, commercial-scale Physical AI.”

By the end of 2026, Ambi Robotics’ nationwide production fleet is on track to surpass 500,000 hours of real-world commercial operations, equivalent to more than 57 years of cumulative production runtime across diverse, unstructured physical environments. This scale of deployment will further expand one of the industry’s largest repositories for real-world physical AI training data, used to train and refine physical AI at commercial scale.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing the foundational infrastructure to automate the world’s most demanding physical operations. Powered by AmbiOS, the company’s hardware-agnostic operating system, Ambi Robotics leverages the industry’s largest repository of real-world operational data to deploy high-performance robotic systems at scale. Headquartered in Berkeley, Calif., Ambi Robotics brings together the world's leading roboticists and AI researchers to help Fortune 500 enterprises scale physical productivity through adaptable AI and industrial-grade reliability. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.