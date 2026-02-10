Cybersecurity Innovators Xiid and Cytex Form Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xiid Corp., which is revolutionizing pre-emptive cyber defense, today announced a strategic partnership with Cytex Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven cybersecurity. The collaboration brings together Xiid’s Terniion™ zero trust application control platform with Cytex’s AI security and governance platform, AICenturion, to provide continuous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. Together, they empower enterprises to truly secure their critical assets by making them unreachable to threat actors while delivering real-time protection and monitoring, data security, and compliance.

Both Cytex and Xiid intimately understand the day-to-day security pain points enterprises must manage such as having to scramble when cyberthreats occur, dealing with the complexity of securing their operations, and increasingly strict compliance. This new alliance allows them to offer cost-effective, easy-to-implement solutions that solve real problems.

The new strategic partnership includes the following solutions from these industry innovators:

Cytex’s AICenturion : This robust AI security and governance security layer actively discovers all AI, protects sensitive data, enforces compliance, enables enterprises to move AI initiatives forward with confidence, and amplifies the value of AI investments.

: This embedded AI engine enables rapid risk discovery and remediation.

: This embedded AI engine enables rapid risk discovery and remediation. Xiid’s Terniion: This revolutionary security platform erases pathways that attackers rely on, making infrastructure undiscoverable. Xiid’s patented SealedTunnel technology features outbound-only, triple-layer, quantum-secure encryption that provides immediate proactive protection for all environments, including AI agentic platforms.

These capabilities are more critical than ever at a time when regulatory compliance is becoming increasingly stringent and agentic AI is escalating cybersecurity threats for enterprises.

Compliance requirements are becoming more stringent

The Securities and Exchange Commission has finalized new cybersecurity disclosure requirements for publicly listed companies. In other signs of intensifying cybersecurity regulations across the world, the European Union recently established the EU AI Act, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Additionally, the U.S. government is expected to advance a proposal this year to make the HIPAA Security Rule more rigid.

The rise of AI agents is escalating the cyberthreat problem

Meanwhile, Gartner says that AI agents will reduce the time it takes to exploit account exposures by 50% by 2027. Forrester predicts agentic AI deployment will cause a public breach this year, leading to employee dismissals. McKinsey reports a 1200% surge in phishing attacks since the rise of GenAI. Even AI pioneer OpenAI is warning of AI models’ high cybersecurity risk.

"As enterprises race to harness the transformative power of AI agents across their workflows, a foundational security and governance layer is mandatory for safe, compliant, and scalable adoption," said Cytex CEO Andrew Surwilo. “While industry is embracing the benefits of AI, the organizations that embed secure-by-design governance with proactive risk management and automated remediation will emerge as the clear leaders in the enterprise landscape."

“There’s no foolproof way to protect your organization, but AI-driven solutions that identify threats in real time, automatically contain them, and then harden the environment against repeat attacks can go a long way in making enterprises more secure and compliant,” said Xiid CEO Steve Visconti. “This collaboration creates the potential to deploy Terniion as a deterministic, preventive security fabric along with Cytex’s threat protection solution, giving customers the real-time ability to spin up SealedTunnel connections as new threats are identified so critical assets become non-routable and any potential lateral movement is stopped before it starts.”

About Cytex

Cytex is a leading innovator in AI-powered cybersecurity, delivering patented solutions that protect enterprises from emerging threats in an AI-driven world. With a focus on real-time protection & monitoring, data security, and compliance, Cytex empowers organizations to embrace transformative technologies with confidence.

About Xiid

Xiid delivers quantum-resistant, deterministic network security with Terniion, a security platform powered by SealedTunnel and the Aclave authentication management system. Terniion eliminates exposure while simplifying and strengthening security stacks so attackers have nothing to find or exploit. For more information about Xiid and how its patented unbreakable security can stop attacks before they start, visit www.xiid.com and follow us on LinkedIn.