Tend Health and SafeHavenMD Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Confidential Mental Health Care for Physicians

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tend Health and SafeHavenMD today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to confidential, high-quality mental health care for physicians nationwide.

As concerns around physician burnout, mental health, and emotional distress continue to grow, many clinicians remain hesitant to seek support due to stigma, fear of professional consequences, or lack of trusted pathways to care. This collaboration brings together two physician-led organizations committed to changing that reality.

Under the partnership, Tend Health will serve as SafeHavenMD’s clinical care partner, providing members with confidential access to counseling, psychotherapy, psychiatry, and evidence-based medication management. The collaboration integrates peer support with expert clinical services to create a seamless continuum of care tailored to physicians.

“Most physicians are trained to recognize suffering in others long before they ever acknowledge it in themselves,” said Dr. Namit Choksi, CEO of Tend Health. “Over time, exhaustion and emotional strain become normalized as part of the job. This partnership is about creating a trusted bridge from peer support to clinical care so physicians can seek help early, confidentially, and without fear.”

SafeHavenMD is a physician-led platform providing confidential peer support and community for doctors navigating burnout, depression, substance use challenges, and the emotional toll of medical practice. The partnership expands the resources available to its members by connecting shared experience with professional clinical care.

“Physicians do not need to be told that burnout exists. They are living it,” said Dr. Nishant Patel, CEO and founder of SafeHavenMD. “What they need are safe and credible paths to support that do not threaten their careers. Partnering with Tend Health allows us to extend the trust we have built with access to confidential, expert care.”

Leaders from both organizations emphasize that the partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to clinician well-being, compassion, and empathy, recognizing that physician health is fundamental to patient care and the long-term resilience of the healthcare system.

About Tend Health

Tend Health is a clinician-focused mental health care provider that delivers confidential, evidence-based therapy and psychiatric services to healthcare professionals.

About SafeHavenMD

SafeHavenMD is a physician-led platform offering confidential peer support and community for doctors facing burnout, substance use, and mental health challenges.