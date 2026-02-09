TD Launches New Brand Platform "More Human," Reflecting A Digital-First, People-Centered Future

TORONTO & MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) today announced the launch of its new brand platform – More Human™ – a significant milestone that reflects how the Bank's strategy, culture and customer experience come together to deliver for clients in a digital-first world. The platform unifies TD under a single identity across Canada and the United States for the first time, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to creating simpler, more intuitive experiences shaped around people's needs.

To introduce the new brand platform at scale, TD is launching a multimedia campaign across North America, debuting with a 60-second ad during the televised broadcast of football’s biggest game in Canada and launching simultaneously in the U.S. across highly visible television and digital channels. This marks the start of a comprehensive, multi-channel rollout of the More Human brand across platforms and touchpoints throughout the year.

As technology and AI are reshaping how people live, work and bank, everyday experiences can feel more complex and less personal. TD’s belief – that progress needs people – is central to its new brand. Rooted in the Bank’s strategy, the platform reflects TD’s view that while banking is becoming more digital it has never been more important that it also feel intuitive, genuinely helpful, and above all, More Human.

“Banking works best when it’s built around people,” said Tyrrell Schmidt, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group. “As we continue investing in our digital capabilities, our focus is on ensuring that progress genuinely helps people by making banking at TD feel simpler, more empathetic, and client-centric. More Human brings that conviction to life – reinforcing that technology should strengthen human connection, not replace it."

Building on the direction shared at the TD 2025 Investor Day, the new platform represents the next visible expression of TD's strategy in action, aligning how the Bank shows up across brand, experience and culture while preserving the trust and familiarity people have long associated with TD. The platform creates a more unified way for TD to connect with clients and colleagues across touchpoints, grounded in the Bank's promise – to be remarkably human and refreshingly simple.

Across its channels, TD offers features designed to help make banking feel clearer, warmer and more intuitive - from streamlined digital journeys and simplified account setup to tools that support safer, more informed banking through real time Fraud Alerts and expanded fraud education resources. TD also continues to provide inclusive features such as enhanced language support and services designed to support customers with a range of accessibility needs. Together, these offerings reflect TD’s commitment to helping build experiences that are highly digital but grounded in what people genuinely need.

The campaign’s hero ad, “The Delivery,” features a small delivery robot navigating a bustling city with help from people along the way. It creatively expresses TD’s belief that the digital future should also be a human one. As part of the launch, TD has also unveiled a new visual identity, introducing a more dynamic, modern and simplified look designed to feel simpler, warmer and more human in a digital-first environment.

"More Human introduces a sharper expression of who we are - a bank built around the needs of our clients and colleagues, powered by digital, and designed for real life,” said Schmidt.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on October 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.