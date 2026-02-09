NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to MAST 2026-1 Limited and MAST 2026-1 LLC, an aviation ABS transaction. MAST 2026-1 represents the second ABS Issuance by Marathon Asset Management, LP (Marathon, or the Company). Funds managed by Marathon Asset Management, LP and its affiliates will retain 100% of the equity of the subject transaction at closing. The transaction is the inaugural aviation ABS serviced by Orix Aviation Systems Limited (Orix, the Servicer). Additionally, four aircraft within the ABS will be serviced by Airborne Capital Limited or Arena Aviation Capital (together, the Sub-Servicers).

Proceeds from the Class A Notes and Class B Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 27 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 27 narrowbody aircraft (100.0% by value) on lease to 18 lessees located in 15 jurisdictions. As of December 31, 2025 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 9.5 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 5.8 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $778.7 million.

