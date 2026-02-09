Quince Therapeutics Engages LifeSci Capital as its Exclusive Financial Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), today announced that it has engaged LifeSci Capital to serve as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in its restructuring and evaluation of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Strategic alternatives under consideration may include, but are not limited to, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, licensing, or other strategic transactions. LifeSci Capital will also act as the company’s financial advisor in connection with any restructuring of the company’s liabilities. The company does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments during this process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific action or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com.

