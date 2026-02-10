NBA and American Express Announce Multiyear Partnership Extension

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE: AXP) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multiyear renewal of their longstanding partnership, which also spans the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, USA Basketball and NBA Take-Two Media. American Express, the leagues’ Official Payment Partner, also maintains team partnerships with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and New York Liberty.

“Our longtime partnership with the NBA is rooted in a shared commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and access for our customers and fans, in-person and through digital platforms. This next chapter builds on that foundation,” said Bess Spaeth, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Management and Experiences, American Express. “We continue to innovate across our global sports partnerships to deliver even more value and experiences — whether you’re at a live event or watching from home — and are excited to keep raising the bar with the NBA for many seasons to come.”

“The NBA’s extension with American Express reflects the depth and continued growth of our long-standing partnership,” said Lauren Sullivan, SVP, Head of Partner Management, NBA. “Our expanded relationship deepens American Express’ engagement across our league platforms and introduces new opportunities to connect with fans and Amex’s Card Members through exclusive access to content and personalized experiences – bringing fans closer to the game they love.”

Expanding the Partnership

Under the new agreement, American Express is deepening its presence across the league through increased investment in the WNBA and adding USA Basketball, including the Men’s and Women’s National Teams, and NBA Take-Two Media.

As part of this multi-year deal, American Express will serve as the entitlement partner of NBA Tip-Off and NBA G League Tip-Off. American Express is also the title partner of NBC and Peacock’s NBA halftime show, American Express At the Half.

American Express and the NBA will launch a connected member program with NBA ID, the NBA’s free membership program that provides fans access to a variety of benefits, including exclusive offers from NBA partners, ticket promotions, and members-only voting campaigns. The program will offer exclusive perks to American Express Card Members and NBA ID members who link their accounts.

In addition, American Express will be the presenting partner of exclusive content across NBA, WNBA, G League, USA Basketball and NBA Take-Two Media social channels.

Fan-Focused Experiences and Perks

American Express will continue to offer engaging experiences and value for basketball fans, including:

American Express Card Member access to fast pass lanes at select marquee events, merchandise discounts and offers at NBAstore.com during specified periods throughout the season, and Amex Reserved Tickets® for NBA All-Star, NBA Draft, WNBA All-Star and USA Basketball Showcase.

Reimagined NBA2K in-game perks and experiences beginning with 2K27.

Jersey Assurance, which offers all fans who purchase a jersey from the NBA Store (in-store or online) the option to request a replacement jersey if that player switches teams within 90 days of purchase, or within 365 days if purchased with an American Express Card (replacements must be made within 14 days of the trade). Terms and restrictions apply. Learn more here.

Special fan experiences around NBA All-Star and NBA Tip-Off including Card Member access to premium hospitality and experiences at marquee league events.

NBA All-Star 2026

At NBA All-Star 2026, American Express will offer Card Members and fans with special access to a vintage, NBA-inspired experience, at “The American Express x Fanatics Real Vintage Vault” in Venice Beach.

“The Vault” will feature a limited-edition merchandise collection curated in collaboration with Fanatics Real Vintage and available for purchase on-site. For a limited time, the collection will also be available on the Fanatics Real Vintage online store where Card Members can receive 10% off qualifying purchases this weekend by paying with an eligible American Express Card and using the code AMEX10 at check-out, while supplies last. The experience will also include a display of notable NBA memorabilia, perks for Card Members and a meet and greet with NBA players for Card Members who register on-site (space is extremely limited).

At NBA Crossover, Card Members can access a priority entrance “Fast Lane” for expedited entry into the event throughout the weekend.

Eligible American Express Card Members can also enroll in an offer to get $10 back after they spend $100 on official NBA All-Star merch at NBA Crossover and participating hotel locations. Terms and exclusions apply.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2025-26 season featured a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform celebrating its 20th year, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.

