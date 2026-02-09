Fort Valley State University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep and Skills Development Courses

FORT VALLEY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fort Valley State University has partnered with global education company Kaplan to provide students with a transformational opportunity for academic and career advancement. FVSU students have free access to Kaplan’s best-in-class preparation for graduate-level admissions exams, professional licensing exams, and credential exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN®, securities exams, and more. Students also have access to a robust suite of professional and academic skills development courses from Kaplan.

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License®, colleges and universities can provide all of their students with access to Kaplan’s industry-leading test prep for admissions exams, licensure, credentialing programs, and workforce readiness programs with zero out-of-pocket costs for students, helping them reach their ultimate career goals. Since Kaplan’s All Access License was launched in 2022, tens of thousands of students have collectively saved more than $60 million in out-of-pocket costs for these programs.

“This partnership with Kaplan represents a significant investment in the academic and professional success of our students,” said FVSU President Paul Jones, Ph.D. “By removing financial barriers to high-quality test preparation and skills development, we are expanding access to opportunities that support graduate school readiness, professional licensure and workforce competitiveness. This initiative reinforces our commitment to student achievement, social mobility and preparing graduates to thrive in a global, 21st-century economy.”

Among the many institutional partners of Kaplan’s All Access License are: Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Spelman College, and Hampden-Sydney College. At the government level, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, has contracted Kaplan to provide universal test prep and skills development courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program.

“By providing universal access to comprehensive test preparation and professional skills development courses to its students, Fort Valley State University is advancing its mission to help them succeed in the 21st-century global community,” said Kim Canning, vice president, university partners, Kaplan. “We’re excited to partner with FVSU on this important initiative and excited to support learners as they pursue new academic and career pathways. Together, we are improving employability for graduates, boosting economic mobility, and helping students turn ambition into lasting impact.”

For more information and frequently asked questions, visit Kaplan Test Prep - Fort Valley State University.

About Fort Valley State University

Fort Valley State University (FVSU) is a leader in research, academic excellence, and student success, recognized as a Research College and University in the 2025 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. As the #1 public HBCU in Georgia since 2019 and a university consistently ranked among the top in the South for social mobility, FVSU provides a transformative educational experience that empowers students to achieve academic excellence and drive meaningful change.

Located in the heart of Georgia, FVSU combines the close-knit support of a small college with the resources of a leading public university. It is the only institution that is simultaneously a University System of Georgia institution, a historically Black university, and an 1890 land-grant institution.

Since 1895, FVSU has been a beacon of knowledge, opportunity, and progress, shaping leaders, scholars, and innovators who make a global impact. That’s why our motto is “Empower the Possible.” Learn more at FVSU.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

