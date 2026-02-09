Transfix and GenLogs Partner to Bring Real-Time Freight Intelligence Directly into the Transfix TMS Experience

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transfix, a leading provider of transportation management technology for freight brokers and 3PLs, today announced a strategic partnership with GenLogs, the fast-growing freight intelligence platform, to deliver new levels of visibility, security, and capacity opportunities directly inside the Transfix TMS experience.

Through this partnership, Transfix TMS customers will be able to tap into GenLogs’ nationwide network of roadside sensors, cameras, and AI-powered freight intelligence to enhance shipment tracking, flag suspicious activity, investigate stolen or missing loads faster, and identify new carrier capacity on critical lanes.

GenLogs’ advanced Carrier Sourcing & Compliance capabilities will be integrated directly into Transfix TMS, giving brokers and 3PLs the power of real-world observation data to generate better, load-level carrier recommendations and ensure carriers pass each customer’s compliance requirements. That includes verifying that carriers are still actively operating on the roads to help protect against stolen or fraudulently transferred MC scams. This partnership will give the industry a complete picture of their freight and assets moving it, without forcing teams to bounce between disjointed tools.

“The goal is to help the industry get ahead of a volatile market that’s more exposed to fraud than ever,” said Jonathan Salama, Co-founder and CEO of Transfix. “By bringing GenLogs’ freight intelligence into Transfix TMS, we’re giving our customers a live, visual heartbeat of the network: where freight is, who’s really hauling it, and where the next best capacity move might be. It’s the difference between just processing loads and actually future-proofing your operations.”

GenLogs’ platform uses a nationwide sensor and camera network to capture millions of truck and trailer images, combine them with commercial and open-source datasets, and transform that data into real-time visibility on truck movements, equipment, and carrier behavior across the U.S.

Through the partnership, brokers and 3PLs using Transfix TMS will gain:

Smarter tracking inside the TMS: Supplement traditional milestone-based tracking with real-world truck and trailer sightings powered by GenLogs’ network, giving ops teams more confidence when loads go quiet.

Faster response on stolen or missing loads: Use investigative-grade asset insights to rapidly verify equipment, trace recent movements, and collaborate with partners and authorities when something doesn’t look right.

Richer carrier intelligence and capacity discovery: Identify which carriers are actually running specific lanes in the real world, then use Transfix TMS to operationalize those relationships and build stronger routing guides.

“Transfix is building the kind of modern TMS brokers have been asking for: fast, intuitive, and designed around real freight work,” said Ryan Joyce, Founder & CEO of GenLogs. “We’re excited to plug GenLogs directly into that workflow so brokers don’t need a separate fraud or capacity tool. They’ll get real-time, intelligence-grade visibility right where they plan, tender, and manage every load.”

GenLogs extensive database of shippers, receivers, and lane activity gives brokers and 3PLs a new way to find the best carriers for specific equipment, geographies, and lane patterns, reducing reliance on spray-and-pray loadboard posts and mass email blasts.

The companies will be showcasing elements of the partnership at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas, giving attendees a first look at a single, intelligence-rich TMS experience for brokers who are done settling for legacy tools.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a leading transportation technology company modernizing how freight moves. Built from over a decade of brokerage expertise, the Transfix TMS connects pricing, planning, and performance in one intelligent platform. Powered by AI-driven cost models, dynamic control panels, and real-time market insights, Transfix helps brokers and 3PLs price smarter, operate faster, and perform more profitably—all without piecing together multiple tools. From predictive rate forecasting to end-to-end load management, Transfix delivers the intelligence and automation brokers need to stay ahead in a dynamic market—while ensuring their data remains proprietary and secure. Transform your operations with the trusted partner in modern freight technology. Learn more at transfix.io.

About GenLogs

GenLogs is a freight intelligence platform using a nationwide network of sensors, cameras, and AI to deliver real-time visibility into truck and trailer movements across the United States. By combining imagery, commercial, and open-source datasets, GenLogs helps brokers, carriers, shippers, insurers, and government agencies fight freight theft and fraud, understand lane activity, and unlock new capacity across a fragmented market. Backed by leading investors, GenLogs is rapidly becoming a core data layer for the modern supply chain. For more information about GenLogs, please visit www.genlogs.io or email contact@genlogs.io.