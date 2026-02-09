FHLBank Chicago Appoints Kahya Fox to Community Investment Advisory Council

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kahya Fox, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region, to its Community Investment Advisory Council (Advisory Council) for a three-year term. Fox brings more than 20 years of experience in housing and community development, with a career centered on expanding the supply of safe, affordable, and energy-efficient housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

Since 2016, Fox has led Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region, overseeing new home construction, housing rehabilitation, weatherization, flood recovery, and housing counseling. A nationally recognized leader in affordable housing innovation, Fox has helped position the La Crosse affiliate at the forefront of factory-built housing. Under her leadership, the organization became one of the first Habitat affiliates in the country to operate as a licensed modular and manufactured home dealer, supporting scalable, high-quality approaches to increasing housing supply while maintaining affordability and efficiency.

“Increasing the supply of quality, affordable housing requires new approaches and strong partnerships,” said Fox. “I’m honored to join the Community Investment Advisory Council and look forward to contributing my experience as FHLBank Chicago continues to support housing solutions that respond to the needs of communities across the region.”

The Advisory Council is composed of leaders from community and nonprofit organizations in Illinois and Wisconsin who are actively involved in advancing affordable housing and community investment. The Advisory Council works closely with FHLBank Chicago’s Board of Directors to provide insight and guidance that help inform the Bank’s programs and initiatives addressing housing and economic challenges across its district.

FHLBank Chicago also announced the reappointment of five members to three-year terms to continue their service on the Advisory Council:

David Doig, Vice Chair of the Advisory Council and President of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, brings more than 30 years of experience in community development, real estate, finance, and government. In his role, Doig has coordinated more than $1 billion in public and private investment, supporting neighborhood revitalization and the creation of more than 2,500 jobs across Chicago’s South and West Sides. His work in Pullman, including the 180-acre, mixed-use Pullman Park development, has attracted $500 million in investment and helped earn the area’s designation as a National Monument.

Kristin L. Faust, Executive Director of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, serves as Illinois’ chief affordable housing official and brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the Advisory Council. Faust provides leadership in state housing policy to advance the financing, creation, and preservation of affordable housing throughout Illinois. Prior to joining IHDA, she held senior leadership roles at Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, Partners for the Common Good, and Enterprise Community Loan Fund.

Beth Haskovec, Director of the Office of Rural Prosperity at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, oversees initiatives and inter-agency collaboration to advance economic opportunity and housing solutions in rural communities across Wisconsin. Prior to joining WEDC, Haskovec served as a Program Officer at Rural LISC, where she worked nationally to strengthen access to capital and economic security in rural communities across the United States and U.S. territories.

Elmer Moore Jr. is the CEO and Executive Director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), appointed to his role in April 2022. Under his leadership, WHEDA has made historic strides in addressing Wisconsin’s housing challenges, including investing in over 15,000 housing units and administering a record $525 million in state funding for affordable housing. In 2024, WHEDA reached a 52-year high in first-time homebuyer mortgages, helping more than 2,600 families achieve homeownership. With over 15 years of leadership experience in entrepreneurship, workforce development, and economic growth, Mr. Moore brings a bold vision to housing and community development. He serves in several national and regional leadership roles. A passionate advocate for housing as a foundation for well-being, he is a sought-after voice in housing policy and economic development.

Idowu Odedosu, Executive Director of the Stevens Point Housing Authority, is an experienced government and community development professional with more than 15 years of experience serving under-resourced and vulnerable populations. Prior to joining SPHA, Odedosu worked at the New York City Housing Authority, where she supported resident economic empowerment and sustainability initiatives. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

Together, the Advisory Council members bring a range of expertise and perspectives that help guide FHLBank Chicago’s efforts to support affordable housing and community development throughout its district. View bios for all members of the Advisory Council on fhlbc.com.

