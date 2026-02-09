Tastee Apple Inc. Expands Its Confectionery Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Art of Sucre LLC

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tastee Apple Inc., a long-standing leader in the confectionery and specialty treats industry, today announced its strategic acquisition of Art of Sucre LLC, the viral cotton-candy brand known for its signature Cotton Candy Glitter Bomb drink toppers and elevated sugar creations. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both of the Ohio-based companies, strengthening their shared vision to bring innovative, joy-filled products to consumers nationwide.

The acquisition reflects both brands’ commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and continued expansion into new retail and experiential channels. Share

As part of the transaction, Art of Sucre Founder Emily Harpel will remain with the company as Chief Brand Officer, continuing to lead product innovation, brand creativity, and social storytelling. Harpel’s role ensures that Art of Sucre’s distinctive voice, elevated aesthetic, and highly engaged digital presence remain core to its growth strategy under Tastee Apple’s expanding umbrella.

“This partnership allows both of our brands to do what we do best, create moments of magic,” said Harpel. “Tastee Apple’s decades of expertise and national distribution combined with Art of Sucre’s innovation and social strength opens new doors for product development, retail expansion, and consumer experiences.”

Founded in Ohio more than five decades ago, Tastee Apple Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering the highest quality caramel apples and seasonal treats across major retailers nationwide. With this acquisition, Tastee Apple further accelerates its growth strategy by expanding into the emerging premium confection and beverage-enhancement categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Art of Sucre into the Tastee Apple family. For the past several years, I have been searching for a product that would help take us [Tastee Apple] to the next level from both a year-round offerings perspective as well as innovation,” said Chad Hackenbracht. “I am excited to take our shared commitment to high-quality products to greater heights in the future. I believe our brands’ values and strengths align perfectly.”

The acquisition reflects both brands’ commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and continued expansion into new retail and experiential channels. By combining Art of Sucre’s modern, social-first approach with Tastee Apple’s robust manufacturing and distribution capabilities, the companies aim to accelerate product development and increase availability of fan-favorite offerings across the U.S.

The transaction closed in Q4 2025.