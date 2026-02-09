Ameresco Announces Completion of Multiple Financing and Tax Credit Transfer Transactions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, announced that it successfully completed the second and third in a series of long‑term debt financings for solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects under the previously announced private shelf facility, provided by CounterpointeSRE and Barings and concurrently transferred certain of the projects’ related investment tax credits (ITCs). These transactions represent Ameresco’s latest round of structured financings designed to support development of large‑scale energy storage and solar‑plus‑storage assets across the United States.

The facility with CounterpointeSRE and Barings has streamlined Ameresco’s execution of multiple financings, driving consistency and scale across an expanding pipeline of large-scale energy storage and solar‑plus‑storage projects.

Under this platform Ameresco has executed a series of strategic financing and ITC sales transactions that reinforce the Company’s capability to pair long‑term debt solutions with the sale of associated transferable tax credits to help accelerate the deployment of advanced battery energy storage and solar PV infrastructure. Recently closed transactions under the shelf and ITC sales platforms include:

the sale of ITC generated from the completion of a 50 MW / 200MWh BESS project by Ameresco’s development team, which was previously financed with long-term debt through the issuance of Series A notes under the shelf facility;

the financing of a 12MW solar and 10MW / 50MWh BESS project with long‑term debt through the issuance of Series B notes under the shelf facility and concurrent sale of the associated ITC; and

the financing (including an ITC bridge financing) of a 25MW / 100MWh BESS project with long-term debt through the issuance of Series C notes under the shelf facility. Ameresco expects to monetize the related ITC upon commercial operations of the BESS project and will use the proceeds to repay the bridge financing.

“These newly completed transactions mark another important step in our strategy to deploy long‑duration, flexible capital solutions that support the rapid expansion of solar and advanced energy storage infrastructure across the country,” said George Sakellaris, President & CEO of Ameresco. “The versatility of the CounterpointeSRE/Barings private shelf facility enables us to efficiently finance a diverse range of assets while helping our customers advance their resilience, reliability, and decarbonization goals. We look forward to continuing to execute additional transactions under this structure as we scale our development pipeline.”

“These transactions demonstrate the value of a scalable financing platform that supports the continued build-out of energy storage and solar infrastructure,” said Eric Alini, CEO of CounterpointeSRE. “Ameresco has shown a strong ability to combine project execution with disciplined capital structuring, and we are pleased to partner with both them and Barings to provide long-term financing solutions that incorporate transferable tax credits. This platform accelerates the deployment of capital to high-quality energy transition assets across the U.S.”

“Barings is proud to partner with CounterpointeSRE in supporting Ameresco through a platform that brings consistency and efficiency to financing large scale storage and solar assets,” said Stephen Coscia, Managing Director, Global Infrastructure Debt at Barings. “These transactions reflect our commitment to delivering long-term capital solutions that advance critical energy infrastructure across the country, while positioning Barings to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

For more information about Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About CounterpointeSRE

CounterpointeSRE, a portfolio company of MassMutual, focuses on commercial real estate and clean energy infrastructure by providing C-PACE, sustainable mortgage financing and direct debt investments in energy transition projects. We finance sustainable energy assets including grid-connected and behind-the-meter solar, battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) and other energy efficient asset classes throughout the United States. In addition, we provide tax credit purchases and tax equity partnerships alongside our debt to meet client requests.

About Barings LLC

Barings is a $481+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025

Forward looking statements

Any statements in this release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about expected future borrowings under the financing arrangement, the completion of assets in development and future growth of our energy assets and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed or at all; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis; the ability to perform under signed contracts without delay and in accordance with their terms and the potential for liquidated and other damages we may be subject to; the fiscal health of the government and the risk of government shutdowns and reductions in the federal workforce; our ability to complete and operate our projects on a profitable basis and as committed to our customers; our cash flows from operations and our ability to arrange financing to fund our operations and projects; our customers’ ability to finance their projects and credit risk from our customers; our ability to comply with covenants in our existing debt agreements; the impact of macroeconomic challenges, weather related events and climate change; our reliance on third parties for our construction and installation work; availability and cost of labor and equipment particularly given global supply chain challenges, tariffs and global trade conflicts; global supply chain challenges, component shortages and inflationary pressures; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the output and performance of our energy plants and energy projects; cybersecurity incidents and breaches; regulatory and other risks inherent to constructing and operating energy assets; the effects of our acquisitions and joint ventures; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of our Class A Common stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to our Company from time to time; risks related to our international operation and international growth strategy; and other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.