Curtiss-Wright Selected by Boeing to Supply Mission Computers for U.S. Air Force C-17 Fleet Modernization

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been selected by The Boeing Company to provide mission computer technology for the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III Flight Deck Obsolescence and Technology Refresh program. This major avionics upgrade is designed to extend the operational life and capability of one of the military’s most critical airlift platforms and will support cockpit upgrades for the global strategic airlift fleet. The contract has an estimated lifetime value in excess of $400 million.

Curtiss-Wright will supply Boeing with Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-aligned mission computers for integration into the C-17 aircraft fleet. These systems will enable new levels of computing performance and technology insertion, and will support the U.S. Air Force and allied partners through the aircraft’s planned service life.

“Curtiss-Wright is honored to collaborate with Boeing on this important military fleet modernization initiative,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “By delivering rugged, modular mission computing technology, we are supporting the long-term readiness of the C-17, a platform essential to global logistics and mobility operations. Our scalable, MOSA-aligned solution is designed to evolve with future mission needs, helping to ensure availability and performance for decades to come.”

The C-17 has served as the cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s strategic airlift since the early 1990s for the global transport of heavy equipment, vehicles and troops. Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this program builds on our long-term relationship with Boeing and underscores the Company’s role in delivering critical computing solutions for next-generation aerospace modernization efforts.

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Defense Electronics segment. To learn more about Curtiss-Wright’s MOSA-based product offering, visit Defense Solutions | Curtiss-Wright and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions | LinkedIn.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

