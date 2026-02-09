-

Curtiss-Wright Selected by Boeing to Supply Mission Computers for U.S. Air Force C-17 Fleet Modernization

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been selected by The Boeing Company to provide mission computer technology for the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III Flight Deck Obsolescence and Technology Refresh program. This major avionics upgrade is designed to extend the operational life and capability of one of the military’s most critical airlift platforms and will support cockpit upgrades for the global strategic airlift fleet. The contract has an estimated lifetime value in excess of $400 million.

Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright said, "By delivering rugged, modular mission computing technology, we are supporting the long-term readiness of the C-17. Our scalable, MOSA-aligned solution is designed to evolve with future mission needs."

Curtiss-Wright will supply Boeing with Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-aligned mission computers for integration into the C-17 aircraft fleet. These systems will enable new levels of computing performance and technology insertion, and will support the U.S. Air Force and allied partners through the aircraft’s planned service life.

"Curtiss-Wright is honored to collaborate with Boeing on this important military fleet modernization initiative," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "By delivering rugged, modular mission computing technology, we are supporting the long-term readiness of the C-17, a platform essential to global logistics and mobility operations. Our scalable, MOSA-aligned solution is designed to evolve with future mission needs, helping to ensure availability and performance for decades to come."

The C-17 has served as the cornerstone of the U.S. Air Force’s strategic airlift since the early 1990s for the global transport of heavy equipment, vehicles and troops. Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this program builds on our long-term relationship with Boeing and underscores the Company’s role in delivering critical computing solutions for next-generation aerospace modernization efforts.

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Defense Electronics segment. To learn more about Curtiss-Wright’s MOSA-based product offering, visit Defense Solutions | Curtiss-Wright and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions | LinkedIn.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright’s expectations of a continued relationship with an existing customer, the funding and success of this military transport aircraft program, the performance of its products on this program, and future opportunities associated with this program, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in U.S. and Foreign government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

