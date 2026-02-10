Ireland Takes Centre Stage as MICHELIN Awards Come to Dublin for the First Time

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ireland’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination was celebrated this evening as the MICHELIN Guide UK & Ireland Awards were held in Ireland for the very first time, celebrating the country’s exceptional chefs, restaurants and producers on an international stage.

At a ceremony hosted in Dublin, MICHELIN unveiled its latest selection for the UK & Ireland, with a number of Irish restaurants recognised for their creativity, craftsmanship and commitment to quality, marking a significant moment for Ireland’s evolving food scene and its growing appeal among international diners.

The ceremony included the announcement of the MICHELIN Stars, the Bib Gourmands for great value dining, and a series of Special Awards recognising outstanding individuals and teams in hospitality. Eight Irish restaurants were awarded in total at the ceremony.

New Irish Winners – MICHELIN Guide UK & Ireland 2026

Michelin Star

Chef John Wyer, Forest Avenue, Dublin - One Star

Chef Angelo Vagiotis, The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey, Co. Galway – One Star

Bib Gourmand Awards

Fôret, Dublin

Farmgate Lismore, Lismore, Co. Waterford

Beau, Belfast, Co. Antrim

Borgo, Dublin

Bigfan, Dublin

MICHELIN Service Award

Barbara Nealon, Saint Francis Provisions, Kinsale, Co. Cork

Several Irish restaurants already recognised by Michelin retained their stars this year, including the intimate Variety Jones and iconic two‑star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, both in Dublin, and the Oak Room at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick.

A Destination Defined by Place, Produce and People

Ireland’s MICHELIN-recognised restaurants reflect a food culture deeply rooted in place, seasonality and provenance. From coastal kitchens showcasing the Wild Atlantic Way’s seafood to rural restaurants built around small-scale farming and foraging, Irish chefs continue to translate the island’s natural larder into dining experiences that attract global attention.

Holding the MICHELIN Awards in Dublin for the first time signals Ireland’s growing influence within the international culinary landscape and reinforces food as a key motivator for travel to the island. For overseas visitors, MICHELIN-recognised restaurants offer a gateway into Ireland’s wider food culture. On the compact island, exceptional food is always within easy reach, with a top-notch offering that combines fine dining with historic pubs, vibrant local food markets and immersive producer experiences - all delivered with the relaxed, welcoming approach that defines Irish hospitality.

“We are delighted to bring The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony to Dublin, a city whose energy and creativity mirror the vitality of the region’s gastronomy. Hosting the event here highlights Ireland’s growing place on the culinary map and the excellent of chefs across Great Britain & Ireland. Dublin offers the perfect setting to celebrate the talent and passion that drive our industry forward,” said Gwendal Poullenec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide.

