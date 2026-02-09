AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, market through its partnership with Arlington Dermatology Clinic, PA.

Arlington Dermatology Clinic Joins Epiphany Dermatology; Partnership improves access to great dermatologic care Share

Upon joining Arlington Dermatology in 1994 and then becoming the practice owner in 2003, Mary Adams, MD, has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market. Dr. Adams is dedicated to providing personalized and professional skin care at the Arlington, TX, office, located at 1001 N. Waldrop Drive, Suite 402, Arlington, TX 76012.

Dr. Adams, a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, commented, “My staff and I are excited to join the Epiphany team. We believe Epiphany is committed to growing in the DFW market and the state of Texas at-large, while making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical dermatology care for our patients. We look forward to working with Epiphany to maintain the highest standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Adams and her staff to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Adams and her colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Adams and her staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Adams’ team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 119 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.