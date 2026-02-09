-

Milliman adds Minnesota Cement Masons as a retirement services client

Milliman to administer start-up defined contribution plan for 900 participants

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firm, announced it has added Minnesota Cement Masons as a defined contribution client.

Established on May 1, 2025, the Minnesota Cement Masons Defined Contribution Retirement Fund is a start-up Taft-Hartley retirement fund serving members of the Cement Masons, Plasterers, and Shophands Local 633 union. The fund supports workers across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Northwest Wisconsin.

“We chose Milliman for their strong reputation in administering Taft-Hartley defined contribution plans and their proven ability to work seamlessly with our service providers,” said Chad Morris, Business Manager of Local 633. “Their commitment to high-quality administration and participant service made them the right fit for our plan.”

The start-up fund is expected to eventually cover around 900 participants across Local 633, which is dedicated to advancing skilled craftsmanship, workforce training, and safer working conditions, while supporting fair wages and competitive union contractors throughout the region.

“Our experience with Taft-Hartley plans positions us well to support Local 633 members in achieving their retirement goals,” said Gerald Erickson, principal and DC Taft-Hartley practice leader at Milliman. “We look forward to providing high-quality administration as the Fund grows and serves its members.”

For more information, contact Gerald Erickson at gerald.erickson@milliman.com or learn more about DC Multiemployer services.

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges—from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs—so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

