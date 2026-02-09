NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2026-1 (CLAS 2026-1), an aviation ABS transaction. CLAS 2026-1 represents the 12th aviation ABS transaction sponsored by Castlelake, L.P. (Castlelake, or the Company). CLAS 2026-1 will be serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited (the Servicer), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlelake. Since inception, the Company has invested more than $22 billion of fund equity in aviation secured financing and has raised approximately $8 billion of ABS debt across multiple financings. A company managed by Castlelake will retain the equity position in CLAS 2026-1 at closing, as it has done in its previous securitizations.

Proceeds from the Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes (together, the Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 37 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 33 narrowbody aircraft (87.3% by value, with one E195-E2 (4.0%) classified as a narrowbody aircraft throughout the report) and four widebody aircraft (12.7%), on lease to 31 lessees located in 22 jurisdictions. As of February 28, 2026 (the Cutoff Date), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 11.6 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 4.4 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $998.0 million.

