Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership Rugby Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration with Rugby Australia, as their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Partner. As part of this extension, Corpay Cross-Border will continue to act as an Official Partner of both the Men’s Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallabies, and the Women’s Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallaroos.

Since 2023, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to Rugby Australia. With this multi-year extension, the Rugby Australia and their broader ecosystem of corporate business partners will continue to benefit from Corpay’s comprehensive currency risk management solutions and award-winning global payments platform.

“Over the past three seasons, Corpay Cross-Border has been proud to serve as the Official FX Payments Partner of Rugby Australia,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “This partnership is highly valued, and we are delighted to extend our relationship and continue aligning our brand with Rugby Australia, the Wallabies, and the Wallaroos—iconic, globally respected rugby unions—for many years ahead.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said: "We're extremely pleased to continue to build on our partnership with Corpay Cross-Border with this multi-year extension.

"As an organisation with global business dealings, Corpay Cross-Border provide a range of international financial solutions that are beneficial for Australian Rugby, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) is the sport's national governing body in Australia and is a member of World Rugby, Oceania Rugby and SANZAAR. RA oversees the sport from grassroots to elite levels, including the Wallabies, Wallaroos and Australia Sevens teams while managing domestic competitions, and promoting the game's community programs and pathways.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.