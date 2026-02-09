-

Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership Rugby Australia

Providing access to cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions

original

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration with Rugby Australia, as their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Partner. As part of this extension, Corpay Cross-Border will continue to act as an Official Partner of both the Men’s Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallabies, and the Women’s Australian National Rugby Union Team, the Wallaroos.

Since 2023, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to Rugby Australia. With this multi-year extension, the Rugby Australia and their broader ecosystem of corporate business partners will continue to benefit from Corpay’s comprehensive currency risk management solutions and award-winning global payments platform.

“Over the past three seasons, Corpay Cross-Border has been proud to serve as the Official FX Payments Partner of Rugby Australia,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “This partnership is highly valued, and we are delighted to extend our relationship and continue aligning our brand with Rugby Australia, the Wallabies, and the Wallaroos—iconic, globally respected rugby unions—for many years ahead.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said: "We're extremely pleased to continue to build on our partnership with Corpay Cross-Border with this multi-year extension.

"As an organisation with global business dealings, Corpay Cross-Border provide a range of international financial solutions that are beneficial for Australian Rugby, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) is the sport's national governing body in Australia and is a member of World Rugby, Oceania Rugby and SANZAAR. RA oversees the sport from grassroots to elite levels, including the Wallabies, Wallaroos and Australia Sevens teams while managing domestic competitions, and promoting the game's community programs and pathways.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

Contacts

Corpay Contact:
Brad Loder
Chief Marketing Officer
Corpay Cross-Border Solutions
+1 (647) 627-6635
brad.loder@corpay.com

Rugby Australia Contact:
Alex Brown
Director of Corporate Affairs
+61 408 759 356
Alex.Brown@rugby.com.au

Industry:
Corpay, Inc. Logo
Corpay, Inc. Logo

Corpay, Inc.

NYSE:CPAY
Release Versions
EnglishChinese TraditionalChinese SimplifiedJapanese

Contacts

Corpay Contact:
Brad Loder
Chief Marketing Officer
Corpay Cross-Border Solutions
+1 (647) 627-6635
brad.loder@corpay.com

Rugby Australia Contact:
Alex Brown
Director of Corporate Affairs
+61 408 759 356
Alex.Brown@rugby.com.au

More News From Corpay, Inc.

Corpay Cross-Border Launches USCIS Navigator

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced the launch of USCIS Navigator, an automated payment solution designed to help U.S. immigration law firms securely and efficiently process payments to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Built in record time to meet a critical regulatory change, USCIS Navigator enables firms to seamlessly comply with the USCIS mandate that went into effect on October 28, 2025, which no l...

Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner for BLAST

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with the BLAST, a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level. Under the agreement, Corpay will serve as their Official Foreign Exchange Partner. Through this partnership, BLAST will be able...

Corpay and National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership, naming Corpay’s Cross-Border business the Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Provider of the NHL. Through this partnership, the NHL will be able to use Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure in their daily operations. The NHL will also benefit from Corpay’s a...
Back to Newsroom