Assurant and Compass International Holdings Launch New Home Warranty Solutions Across Select Brands

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes, and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced the launch of Assurant Home Warranty through a long-term relationship with six brands operating within global real estate services company Compass International Holdings (“CIH”).

Assurant Home Warranty will be available to approximately 300,000 affiliated agents across participating CIH brands, including Coldwell Banker®, CENTURY 21®, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, ERA®, Corcoran®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®.

This launch significantly expands Assurant’s home protection portfolio into the real estate channel. Backed by decades of global warranty experience across mobile, auto, and the home, Assurant brings the scale, discipline and credibility required to support homeowners, brokerages and real estate professionals. Built on deep market insights and a proven service model that protects more than 300 million customers worldwide, Assurant Home Warranty provides customer-first claims resolution and high-touch support, bringing clarity, simplicity, and superior customer experience to a category historically defined by complexity and inconsistent customer experiences.

“Assurant’s expansion into the real estate channel marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of our home protection portfolio,” said Keith Demmings, President and CEO of Assurant. “For decades, we’ve earned the trust of the world’s leading brands by delivering protection programs that advance their strategies, strengthen their brands, and create meaningful value for consumers. Today, we’re bringing that same discipline and scale to a home warranty market ready for change. We believe lasting growth starts with earning consumer trust—by resolving long-standing pain points and delivering best-in-class protection at every stage of homeownership. Our relationship with CIH, a leader in U.S. residential brokerage, is grounded in a shared commitment to empower brokers and agents while redefining what homeowners should expect from protection. Our ambition is clear: to become America’s leading home warranty provider by making home buying, selling, and ownership more seamless, reliable, and worry-free.”

As the home warranty provider for participating CIH brands, Assurant Home Warranty’s customer-first orientation enables agents and brokerages to enhance transactions and build long-term client relationships. A purpose-built agent portal designed to fit naturally into workflows increases efficiency, supported by a nationwide service network and dedicated customer support to ensure a dependable and seamless experience.

Thousands of homeowners face unexpected breakdowns in major systems and appliances each year. Assurant Home Warranty helps protect buyers from unexpected expenses, enhances a property’s appeal to prospective buyers, and supports long-term client relationships.

“Assurant is redefining how home warranty protection is delivered and serviced in the real estate market. Working with Assurant gives agents the tools to provide added value for their clients,” said Compass International Holdings’ CEO of Integrated Services Don Casey. “This approach allows agents to confidently stand behind an offering that supports home buyers and helps strengthen relationships beyond the transaction.”

Homeowners benefit from a reliable claims experience, and Assurant Home Warranty offers flexible protection with a nationwide network of pre-screened, authorized service professionals and always-on customer support. With more than 210 million consumer touchpoints each year, Assurant combines digital simplicity with personalized service and a long-standing commitment to being there when it matters most. The result is protection that turns unpredictable expenses into manageable, predictable costs, giving homeowners greater budget stability and lasting confidence.

# # #

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at assurant.com.

About Compass International Holdings

Compass, Inc. (“Compass International Holdings”, “CIH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COMP) is a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass International Holdings serves millions of buyers and sellers through a portfolio of some of the most recognized and iconic brands: @properties, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker®, Compass, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, we empower a global network of 300,000 real estate professionals and affiliate broker-owners to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional service to consumers.

The Company empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations and seamlessly guide clients through every phase of residential and commercial transactions, leveraging powerful tools, including its modern technology platform. Compass International Holdings brings together integrated services, including brokerage, franchise, mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, and relocation.