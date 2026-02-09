Clearwater Analytics Debuts Transparent Risk Platform for Power and Gas Markets at E-world 2026

ESSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At E-world Energy & Water 2026, Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) will debut CWAN Power and Gas, new risk management capabilities within Beacon by CWAN designed to end the industry’s reliance on black-box systems. With transparent methodologies and source-code visibility, the platform lets trading teams validate and customize calculations for complex power and gas instruments in real time. Visit Booth #5A118 in Hall 5 for live demonstrations.

Renewables growth, liquefied natural gas flows, and shifting macroeconomic conditions are reshaping power markets and increasing both volatility and opportunity. Yet many trading firms remain constrained by legacy risk platforms that limit model visibility, customization, and speed-to-market. CWAN Power and Gas removes those constraints by making every calculation transparent, configurable, and auditable in real time—supporting complex instruments such as structured power derivatives and evolving trading strategies.

“The energy transition is creating one of the largest transformations in global energy markets since derivatives were invented, but trading firms are constrained by risk systems built for a different era,” said Kirat Singh, President, Risk & Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. “While competitors offer black-box solutions that traders can’t validate or customize, we’re giving organizations the transparent, controllable technology they need to capitalize on this opportunity. When billions are at stake, traders need complete visibility into their risk calculations.”

CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company, uses the power and gas solution to unify data and analytics across its business—connecting physical assets, market activity, and customer outcomes. “CleanChoice has been winning on two fronts—growing our solar portfolio and expanding our retail business,” said Anthony Hoang, CTO at CleanChoice Energy. “But our customers don’t experience us as separate business units. Beacon by CWAN gives us the data foundation to operate the way our customers see us—as one integrated company optimizing every decision, from the solar farm, through the power market, to the customer bill.”

CWAN Power and Gas delivers key capabilities for energy trading firms:

Real-time transparent modeling: Complete source code transparency for all power and gas instruments enables firms to understand, validate, and customize every calculation, eliminating dependence on siloed legacy systems and enabling deployment of complex strategies like structured power derivatives.

Institutional-grade risk analytics: Calculate VaR, credit risk, and custom metrics with full audit trails that trace every result back to underlying inputs and methodology, meeting the validation standards that CROs and regulators demand.

Flexible deployment at scale: Deploy via cloud-based standalone application, integrate with existing systems, or build custom solutions on Beacon's open development foundation with scalable compute capabilities.

“Energy markets are too complex and volatile for risk management tied to older systems,” added Singh. “We’ve built a leading platform that gives firms complete control over their risk calculations while delivering institutional-scale performance. Our clients are managing risk better and launching entirely new trading strategies that generate alpha in the evolving energy landscape.”

Live demonstrations at E-world 2026

CWAN Power and Gas will be demonstrated live at E-world Energy & Water 2026, where attendees can see how open risk management transforms energy trading operations. Clearwater’s experts will showcase real-time modeling capabilities, demonstrate source code visibility, and discuss deployment strategies tailored to European energy markets.

Visit Clearwater Analytics at Booth #5A118 in Hall 5 for a one-on-one consultation with our risk management specialists.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.