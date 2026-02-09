Capstone Accounting and Tax Partners with Peltier, Gustafson & Miller in New Mexico to Expand Presence into Albuquerque Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Accounting and Tax, a leading provider of tax, accounting, and other business services in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Peltier, Gustafson & Miller (PGM), expanding Capstone’s presence into the growing New Mexico market.

PGM, long trusted for its work with privately held businesses and their owners, has built a reputation on personal service, hands-on partner involvement, and thoughtful tax planning. Their experience as business owners themselves, combined with a collaborative approach, has allowed them to serve clients with care, confidentiality, and cost-effective solutions for many years. Capstone is proud to carry that legacy forward.

Capstone’s partnership with PGM aligns with its strategy to expand its footprint into new geographies by partnering with trusted local firms. While PGM will integrate its operations under the Capstone brand, clients will continue to receive local service from the professionals they have come to know and trust. PGM clients can expect a seamless practice transition over the next few months, including during the upcoming 2026 tax season. PGM branding will begin transitioning to Capstone branding in the coming months.

The leaders of PGM will continue their practices as partners within Capstone Accounting and Tax. “Joining Capstone is a fantastic opportunity for our clients and our team,” said Don Miller. “Capstone’s focus on local service, combined with its broader resources, aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to enhancing the services we provide and supporting business owners across Albuquerque and other New Mexico communities.”

This partnership marks another significant step in Capstone’s mission to expand its service offerings and reach while remaining steadfast in its commitment to local engagement and trust.

“We are thrilled to welcome PGM into the growing Capstone family,” said Susan Olson, CEO of Capstone Accounting and Tax. “Their deep expertise with privately held businesses, client-focused approach, and hands-on partner involvement make them a natural fit for our team and an exciting expansion into New Mexico.”

PGM was advised by Wise Rhino Group as its exclusive M&A advisor in connection with the transaction.

About Capstone Accounting and Tax

Founded in 2004, Capstone Accounting and Tax is a full-service accounting firm providing tax, accounting, and advisory services to businesses and individuals. With local offices across the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions, Capstone is committed to delivering tailored financial solutions and expert guidance with a local-first approach.

Capstone is actively seeking to invest in small and mid-sized accounting, tax, bookkeeping and HR advisory practices nationally. Please reach out to dparker@capstoneaccounting.com to discuss possible partnership opportunities.

For more information about Capstone Accounting and Tax, visit www.capstoneaccounting.com.

About Peltier, Gustafson & Miller, P.A.

Founded in 1995, Peltier, Gustafson & Miller, P.A. serves Albuquerque and the surrounding New Mexico communities with a full suite of tax and accounting services, including tax planning, financial statement consulting, bookkeeping, and on-site accounting support. The firm prides itself on delivering personalized service, practical business solutions, and continuity through a collaborative team approach. Their expertise helps business owners simplify financial management, plan strategically, and achieve long-term growth.