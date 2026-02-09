QAD | Redzone and TCS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation in Manufacturing

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions. Together, the companies will help mid-market manufacturers modernize operations faster, scale execution with confidence, and unlock the full value of AI without the excessive cost, disruption, time and staffing associated with traditional ERP programs.

The partnership addresses the execution gap caused when large transformation initiatives stall by replacing prolonged project overhead with an operationally grounded, outcome-driven model built for the scale, resources, and urgency of mid-market manufacturers. It will combine QAD | Redzone’s execution-first manufacturing platform — spanning Adaptive ERP, Redzone Connected Workforce, and Champion AI — with TCS’ global manufacturing footprint, industrialized delivery model, and deep engineering scale.

TCS will also provide QAD | Redzone with engineering expertise for product development, cloud migration capabilities, and best practices in ERP deployment for specialized manufacturing environments. The two companies will also conduct joint go-to-market activities.

A Different Model for Manufacturing Transformation

This is not a conventional services relationship. It is a long-term strategic alliance built around a different transformation model, prioritizing operational outcomes over prolonged project cycles, delivering measurable impact while production continues at full pace, and minimizing the burden on already lean internal teams.

“Manufacturing leaders are done with transformation programs that consume capital, tie up their best people, and delay operational results,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD | Redzone. “They want speed, certainty, and measurable impact — not another cycle of technical remediation disguised as innovation. This partnership with TCS is about execution at scale. Together, we give manufacturers a pragmatic path to modernize operations, deploy AI where it matters most, and move from pilot success to enterprise-wide results — fast, and without pulling critical operators into years of system governance.”

A Partnership Built for Speed, Scale and Execution

The QAD | Redzone–TCS alliance is anchored in three core areas:

1. Engineering at Scale

TCS becomes a strategic engineering partner for QAD | Redzone, augmenting product development and ERP execution with specialized manufacturing and cloud expertise. This expands innovation capacity while maintaining product focus, avoiding the typical trade-off between customization projects and roadmap velocity.

2. Industrialized Migrations to Adaptive ERP

TCS will power a migration factory designed to accelerate cloud modernization and ERP transitions at scale. This model enables manufacturers to move off rigid, high-cost legacy environments without being forced into risky, all-at-once system overhauls or diverting critical operational leaders into multi-year system programs, and toward an adaptive, AI-ready backbone with lower risk and faster time to value.

3. Joint Go-to-Market for AI-Driven Manufacturing

QAD | Redzone and TCS will jointly support mid-market manufacturers running legacy ERP environments who are seeking a modern alternative to costly, complex ERP upgrade programs, including those facing large-scale legacy platform transitions. Together, they offer a faster, lower-risk path that delivers operational impact before the next budget cycle, not after the next platform rewrite.

Redzone Connected Workforce will also be embedded within TCS’ manufacturing and operational excellence offerings, extending frontline productivity gains across TCS’ global customer base.

“Manufacturers in every sector have high expectations for generating quick returns on their AI investments,” said Amit Bajaj, President, North America, Tata Consultancy Services. “The combination of TCS’ manufacturing expertise, scale and award-winning service delivery, and QAD | Redzone’s execution-focused platform and Champion AI will enable them to modernize operations faster, smarter, and with less disruption to operations.”

What This Means for Mid-Market Manufacturers

Customers working with QAD | Redzone and TCS can expect:

Faster rollout velocity across plants and regions

across plants and regions Lower execution risk through standardized, repeatable delivery models

through standardized, repeatable delivery models Minimal internal resource burden , designed for lean manufacturing organizations

, designed for lean manufacturing organizations Preserved process continuity , avoiding disruptive, big-bang system rewrites

, avoiding disruptive, big-bang system rewrites Predictable delivery structures , avoiding the cost volatility of large-scale transformation programs

, avoiding the cost volatility of large-scale transformation programs Higher frontline adoption with structured enablement and change management

with structured enablement and change management Accelerated productivity, throughput, and resilience driven by real-time execution

driven by real-time execution AI-guided decision-making embedded directly into workflows through Champion AI

through Champion AI Value realized in quarters, not transformation cycles, with operational KPIs improving while modernization is still underway

This partnership directly addresses the execution gap that causes many large transformation initiatives to stall after early momentum. It replaces prolonged project overhead with an operationally grounded, outcome-driven model built for the scale, resources, and urgency of mid-market manufacturers.

“Agentic AI becomes far more meaningful when it’s tied directly into day-to-day execution instead of buried inside long system rewrites and governance cycles,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO at Constellation Research. “Customers and prospects seek deep partnerships that cut out the overhead that slows modernization efforts, helping manufacturers move forward faster while delivering immediate, reliable results. This is the kind of win-win transformation businesses need to stay competitive in an increasingly complex world.”

A Strategic Commitment to Manufacturing Outcomes

The partnership reinforces QAD | Redzone’s commitment to building a high-impact partner ecosystem focused on operational outcomes, not theory, and on execution models that scale performance, rather than program duration or organizational complexity. It helps manufacturers realize value in 90 days and sustain performance over time without being locked into endless transformation cycles or enterprise-scale overhead.

About QAD | Redzone

QAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and data into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and Champion AI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD | Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in just 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 580,000 spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.