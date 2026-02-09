athenahealth and b.well Introduce Patient-Controlled Digital Health Data Sharing at the Point of Care

BOSTON & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth and b.well Connected Health today announced a new point-of-care workflow allowing patients to securely share their health information digitally during intake—without paper forms, faxes, or multiple portal logins. The companies expect a broader rollout of this capability in 2026.

The new workflow advances the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem Initiative goal to replace manual intake and fragmented data exchange with patient-directed tools, an effort called Kill the Clipboard. athenahealth and b.well are doing their part to fulfill this pledge by ensuring patients who want to incorporate their data into these processes can do so with ease.

“Your health data should follow you, not the other way around,” said Sam Lambson, vice president of data and ecosystem platform for athenahealth. “This collaboration shows what’s possible when healthcare technology puts patients in control of their data and removes friction for providers.”

How it works

For patients, this begins at the point of care with practices using athenaOne®, athenahealth's AI-native, cloud-based platform that combines electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools.

Patients use apps powered by b.well to digitally collect their medical records from different sources into a single, patient-controlled view. Patients choose what information to share with providers and present it using a QR code. Practice staff scan the QR code to securely retrieve the authorized information, review it, and add it directly to the patient's chart within athenaOne. After the visit, the appointment summary flows back to patients—available in both their athena patient portal and apps powered by b.well.

Because b.well connects with consumer health apps and wearables, patients can also choose to share device-generated information, such as activity data, alongside their clinical records when they deem it relevant to their care.

“Patients shouldn't have to work around healthcare technology systems to bring their data into care,” said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. “With this approach, they can share exactly what they want, when they want, without losing control of their information.”

Part of a broader interoperability effort

athenahealth joined the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem initiative in July 2025 pledging to advance easy and secure data exchange and support the Kill the Clipboard goals. b.well also joined the initiative at the same time and pledged to be a CMS Aligned Network and Patient Facing Application for both Kill the Clipboard and Conversational AI.

The collaboration between athenahealth and b.well is one example of those ideas in action across real-world clinical workflows. athenahealth is a single-instance platform, which makes it uniquely suited to immediately and securely rollout these updates to its entire network. b.well's platform helps patients aggregate, manage, and securely share their health information across care settings.

Both companies emphasized that patient-centered interoperability depends on broad adoption across the healthcare ecosystem. Open approaches to data sharing benefit patients, providers, and technology developers alike, regardless of electronic health record system.

