Lomiko Metals Pays the 1st Anniversary Payment for the Yellow Fox Property to Metals Creek and Adds Claims to the Agreement

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its agreement with Metals Creek (“Lomiko”) (see news release dated 22 January 2025) in regards to the Yellow Fox Property, the Company will be paying the first anniversary payment of $23,125 and 889,423 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. at a deemed price of $0.13 per share subject exchange approval. The company has also paid the first-anniversary payment to the finder of $1,875 and 72,115 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, subject to exchange approval.

In addition, the Company announces that it has signed two amendments regarding extra claims being staked and added to the original property size.

The first amendment dated 30th April, 2025, increased the land package to include 30 additional units in Block 039252M for a total of 58 units spanning 1,446 hectares; and

The second amendment, dated 29th January, 2026, further increased the land package to include 51 additional units in the Block 040194M (43 units) and Block 040195M (8 units) for a total of 109 units spanning 2,725 hectares.

The Yellow Fox Property is now comprised of 109 claim units in 5 licences spanning 2,725 hectares. (see figures 1 & 2).

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood, Newfoundland, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates are 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.

Definitive Agreement terms

Lomiko can acquire 100% of Metals Creek’s interest in all mineral rights forming the Property in consideration of:

Terms of Option

(a) The Optionee shall have the right to acquire 100% of the right, title and interest in and to the Option Interests with Metals Creek retaining a 2% NSR by making the following payments:

(b) (i) in cash totaling $64,750, according to the following schedule:

on the Closing Date, $18,500; (Paid)



on or before first anniversary of this Agreement, $23,125; (Paid)



on or before second anniversary of this Agreement, $23,125; and

(c) (ii) in common shares of the Optionee (the “LMR Shares”) totaling $328,375, at a price per LMR Share equal to the Market Price (as such term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual) on the date of the signature of this Agreement according to the following schedule:

on the Closing Date, $50,875 payable in LMR Shares; (Paid)



on or before first anniversary of this Agreement, $115,625 payable in LMR Shares; (Paid) and



on or before second anniversary of this Agreement, $161,875 payable in LMR Shares.

Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and more recently REEs. Historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), gold (Au), and silver (Ag) which included trenching that exposed bedrock. Results included grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf

In a news release dated 14 January 2026, Lomiko announced assay results regarding additional REE analysis from the recently completed Phase II soil sampling and prospecting program (See News Release September 23, 2025) on the Yellow Fox Antimony property.

Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project, and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, are selective, and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person for technical content at Yellow Fox

The technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is registered in Ontario as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid, P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the “Qualified Person” as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo, and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All 851 initial soil samples from this past summer's programs were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., located in Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by the ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by the ICP-OES analytical technique with blanks and standards inserted every 20-25 samples. The 7 samples in this press release were sent to Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP-OES utilizing a multi-acid digestion analytical technique. No standards or blanks were added to this batch of 7 samples.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation’s territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

Lomiko Metals published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in a NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Loutre Project, Quebec, Canada, prepared by InnovExplo on May 11th, 2023, which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50% Cg (graphitic carbon). The independent and qualified persons for the mineral resource estimate, as defined by NI 43 101, are Marina Iund, P.Geo. (InnovExplo Inc.), Martin Perron, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.)., Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. (InnovExplo Inc.). and Pierre Roy, P.Eng. (Soutex Inc.). The effective date of the estimate is May 11, 2023.

The Company also holds interest in seven early-stage projects in southern Quebec, including Ruisseau, Tremblant, Meloche, Boyd, Dieppe, North Low and Carmin, covering 328 claims in total on 7 early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within KZA territory.

The stage graphite portfolio consists of 328 claims in total on seven early-stage projects covering 18,622 hectares in southern Quebec. The grades presented below for the Laurentides graphite portfolio were press-released on January 7th, 2025. (https://lomiko.com/news/lomiko-metals-encounters-up-to-27-9-graphite-at-its-laurentides-early-stage-projects-including-the-discovery-of-four-new-zones-at-the-ruisseau-project-spanning-over-3-kilometres-long/)

Ruisseau–grades up to 27.9 percent carbon graphite (“% Cg”) from four distinct high grade mineralized zones that are over 3km long;

Meloche –grades up to 13.3% Cg from two distinct mineralized clusters;

Tremblant –grades up to 11.6% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies; and

Dieppe –grades up to 6.82% Cg from numerous, widespread spot anomalies and a distinct mineralized cluster.

Boyd–8 samples grades range from 5.61% Cg to 17.10 %Cg with all samples above 5.00% Cg. The technical content regarding the exploration results presented was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who acts as an independent consultant to the Company and is the Qualified Person.

Lomiko QP relied on the information provided by Metals Creek. Metals Creek QP is Wayne Reid P.Geo. is registered in Newfoundland.

