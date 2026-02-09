Constellation and CyrusOne Announce Agreement to Support New Data Center Facility at Freestone Energy Center in Texas

BALTIMORE & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG) announced today that Calpine LLC, a business unit of Constellation, signed a new 380-megawatt (MW) agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator, to connect and serve a new data center adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center, in Freestone County, Texas.

The agreement provides CyrusOne with access to power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure needed to support development of the new facility, while ensuring electricity continues to flow to the regional grid and ensuring reliability for all customers and communities. Calpine has also entered into an exclusive agreement to provide power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure for Phase 2, which will be an additional 380 MW. These agreements are in addition to the 400 MW agreements announced in the second half of last year between Calpine and CyrusOne for the Thad Hill Energy Center in Bosque County, Texas.

"This agreement with CyrusOne demonstrates Constellation’s ability to meet the growing demand from the data economy while maintaining grid reliability, creating jobs and economic growth, and benefiting local customers and communities. By leveraging existing infrastructure and grid connections, we can help customers move quickly while ensuring continued reliability for Texans,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO. “With deep expertise and a coast-to-coast presence, Constellation is helping lay the foundation that will keep America at the forefront of AI and digital technology during this defining moment in our nation’s history.”

The project will utilize the company’s Powered Land Capabilities, a suite of products and services designed to support large-load customers by pairing generation, land and grid access in a way that prioritizes reliability, speed-to-market and predictability for the broader system. Today’s agreement reinforces Constellation’s position as the premier power solutions provider for industrial-scale customers.

"This agreement reinforces CyrusOne's commitment to meeting customer demand in Texas," said Eric Schwartz, CEO of CyrusOne. "Partnering with Constellation and Calpine enables us to deliver reliable, scalable infrastructure while ensuring grid reliability for local communities."

The new facility will be located adjacent to Calpine’s existing Freestone Energy Center, which is located approximately 80 miles southeast of Dallas.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation’s largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America’s growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving more than 2.5 million homes, businesses and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center owner, developer and operator, delivering sophisticated digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates over 60 data centers across the United States, Europe, and Japan. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for hyperscale and enterprise companies, CyrusOne enables customers to align with their unique business and sustainability goals, catering to the complex needs of AI-driven applications and services workloads. CyrusOne’s data centers offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. CyrusOne delivers tailored build-to-suit, colocation, and interconnection solutions that meet the evolving digital needs of its customers. Follow CyrusOne on LinkedIn.