KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2026 Series 1 and 2027 Series 1 (Forward Delivery)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2026, Series 1 and General Obligation Refunding Bonds of 2027, Series 1 (Forward Delivery).

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Strength and breadth of the G.O. pledge, coupled with liquidity and market access to support short-term debt.
  • Trend of conservative budgets, strong financial results and improved reserve levels.
  • Strong liquidity position based on all sources of available cash for operations.

Credit Challenges

  • Drawdown of unusually large fund balance in 2025-27 biennium to a more historically normal level leaves outyear gaps to be addressed in next biennium.
  • Federal policy changes for Medicaid cost-sharing and SNAP administration costs will increase program costs for the State. The full extent of these additional costs is not yet known.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Not applicable.

For Downgrade

  • Material financial weakening, driven by budgetary imbalance over an extended period.
  • While unlikely, limited and/or expensive market access that impedes the State’s ability to manage maturing CP and EMCP Notes.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013362

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

