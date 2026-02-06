Infleqtion and Quantum Corridor Demonstrate GPS-Free Quantum Timing Solution for Critical Network Infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, a global leader in quantum sensing and quantum computing powered by neutral-atom technology, today announced a successful live demonstration with Quantum Corridor showing how critical digital infrastructure can stay precisely synchronized without relying on GPS. Quantum Corridor is a quantum-safe, ultra-fast, and highly secure fiber-optic network in the Midwest enabling next-generation communication. The demonstration was conducted across 21.8 kilometers of live urban fiber between Chicago’s ORD10 Data Center (350 Cermak) and the Digital Crossroad Data Center (100 Digital Crossroad Drive) in Hammond, IN. The announcement follows Infleqtion’s plans to go public through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX).

Modern digital systems, from data centers and financial trading platforms to AI networks and defense systems, depend on precise timing to function properly. Today, most rely on GPS satellites to stay synchronized. But GPS signals can be jammed, spoofed, or disrupted, creating a single point of failure for critical infrastructure.

As these systems grow more complex and handle more data, they need timing that is more precise, more stable, and more secure than GPS alone can provide.

“As digital infrastructure scales, relying on a single source of time is a growing risk,” said Pranav Gokhale, CTO, Infleqtion. “This demonstration shows that quantum grade timing can be delivered over existing fiber, giving operators a more precise and resilient alternative to GPS for keeping critical systems in sync.”

What Was Demonstrated

The demonstration leveraged Infleqtion’s Tiqker, a rugged, rack mounted quantum optical atomic clock designed for deployment in operational environments. Operating on Quantum Corridor’s in situ dark fiber, the system maintained picosecond level synchronization while continuing to perform through everyday network activity, including switching events and environmental variation.

Unlike conventional fiber routes, Quantum Corridor is a purpose-built network designed specifically for transmitting quantum communications over fiber. The corridor is constructed around tightly controlled parameters, including a defined 1310–1550 nm single-mode fiber profile and a highly protected physical route, engineered to preserve optical and temporal stability. This architecture is integrated within a coherent network that supports commercial traffic, while also enabling early pathways to customer-facing quantum services and commercialization. Using this engineered urban fiber environment, measured results showed up to a 40 times improvement over conventional GPS based timing and superior performance compared to cesium beam clocks across critical short to medium timescales. This level of performance is particularly relevant for applications where small timing errors can cascade into operational inefficiencies, financial risk, or system instability.

“This work shows that this can be deployed over an existing quantum-safe commercial network like ours to unlock a new class of timing performance,” said Patrick Scully, Chief Product Officer at Quantum Corridor. “By combining Infleqtion’s clock technology with our network, we are laying the groundwork for timing services designed for the next generation of digital systems.”

What’s Next

The collaboration paves the way for commercial quantum synchronization services on the Quantum Corridor network. Potential applications include:

Financial services: Ensuring accurate timestamps for high-speed trading and transactions

Data centers: Coordinating distributed computing and AI systems

Telecommunications: Maintaining network reliability and performance

National security: Providing resilient timing for defense infrastructure

By proving that quantum-grade timing works on existing urban fiber networks, Infleqtion and Quantum Corridor are positioning precise time synchronization as critical infrastructure for the digital economy—reducing dependence on GPS and adding a new layer of security and resilience.

To learn more about Infleqtion Tiqker, please visit: https://infleqtion.com/tiqker/.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a global leader in quantum sensing and quantum computing, powered by neutral-atom technology. We design and build quantum computers, precision sensors, and quantum software for governments, enterprises, and research institutions. Our commercial portfolio includes quantum computers as well as quantum Radio Frequency (QRF) systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Infleqtion is the partner of choice for governments and commercial customers seeking cutting-edge quantum capabilities. Infleqtion announced in September 2025 it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX). For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Quantum Corridor Inc.

Quantum Corridor Inc. was formed by Chicago-area technology innovators to drive technology infrastructure to Indiana and create an information-sharing platform for institutions such as Chicago Quantum Exchange, defense contractors, research hubs and universities. It is a member of the Bloch Tech Hub, a coalition of industry, academic, government and nonprofit stakeholders led by Chicago Quantum Exchange, one of 31 U.S. Regional and Innovation Technology Hubs designated for quantum technologies. Quantum Corridor Inc. was named a Chicago Quantum Exchange member in April 2024. Generally targeted to the largest research and education centers and to entities that can use high bandwidth, the Quantum Corridor network will stretch 263 miles and be the nation's largest quantum computing superhighway. Visit www.quantumcorridor.com for more.