CoreWeave Introduces a New Brand Vision As the Cloud Built for This Moment

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today debuted its first integrated brand campaign, “Ready for Anything, Ready for AI,” during the Winter Olympics. Featuring Chance the Rapper, the campaign marks a new brand vision centered on empowering pioneers investing in AI to push boundaries and accelerate breakthroughs in AI innovation.

As the AI industry shifts from experimentation to large-scale production, CoreWeave’s new campaign highlights the company’s unique position as the critical backbone for AI innovators. By moving beyond traditional industry narratives, “Ready for Anything, Ready for AI” demonstrates how CoreWeave’s purpose-built technology enables big ideas, what ifs, and the future of AI innovation.

“‘Ready for Anything, Ready for AI’ expresses our belief in what innovators need next: an AI cloud designed to perform at scale, evolve with ambition, and carry bold ideas forward,” said Jean English, Chief Marketing Officer of CoreWeave. “AI is entering a moment where performance, scale, and durability shape what’s possible. This campaign establishes CoreWeave as The Essential Cloud for AI and lays the foundation for a brand built to grow alongside the future taking shape right now.”

The world’s leading AI labs, enterprises, and start-ups choose CoreWeave to power their breakthroughs. CoreWeave continues to grow rapidly, expanding its platform both organically and through acquisitions. Today’s milestone campaign establishes a single CoreWeave narrative and identity after recent acquisitions such as Weights & Biases, OpenPipe and Monolith.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

