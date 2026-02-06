KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the January 2026 issue of CMBS Trend Watch.
The commercial real estate (CRE) securitization market has remained hot, even while much of the country has been in a deep freeze. Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) private-label issuance was $7.9 billion (13 deals) in January, and CRE collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance made a meaningful contribution of $7.5 billion (seven deals), representing 48% of total CRE securitization issuance. Based on current visibility, February issuance could see up to 24 deals, including 12 single-borrower (SB), six CRE CLO, five conduit, and one Freddie Mac K-Series (Agency) deal.
In January, KBRA published pre-sales for 11 deals ($9.1 billion), including four SB ($3.3 billion), three conduits ($2.4 billion), two CRE CLO ($1.8 billion), one Agency ($1.2 billion), and one single-family rental (SF) ($410.5 million). January’s surveillance activity included rating reviews of 364 securities. Of the 364 ratings, 319 were affirmed (87.6%), 40 were downgraded (11%), and five were upgraded (1.4%). In addition, 12 ratings were placed on Watch Downgrade (DN).
This month's edition also highlights recent KBRA research publications that cover various topical issues.
Click here to view the report.
