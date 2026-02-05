Gotransverse Introduces Its Native Mediation Capabilities With Next-Generation GT-M

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gotransverse, a leading provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management solutions, today announced the next generation of Gotransverse Mediation (GT-M), expanding its native mediation capabilities to give enterprises greater flexibility, configurability, and control over how usage and event data is prepared for billing and revenue workflows.

Architected to support enterprise performance requirements, GT-M leverages parallel stream processing, modular components, and flexible compute backends to support global workloads and future expansion.

Building on Gotransverse’s established mediation foundation, the latest version of GT-M introduces a more flexible, configurable architecture designed for high-volume and highly variable monetization environments. Organizations can now independently configure and manage mediation logic through a dedicated user interface or APIs, reducing reliance on custom engineering and external data pipelines.

“Mediation has always been a critical part of enterprise monetization, and Gotransverse has supported this capability for years,” said Laurenz Schmielau, Director of Engineering, and GT-M architect. “With the next generation of GT-M, we are extending that foundation by giving customers significantly more autonomy and flexibility. They can now configure, adapt, and scale mediation as their business evolves, without sacrificing control or auditability.”

GT-M is data-source and data-structure agnostic, allowing enterprises to ingest usage, activity, and reference data from APIs, files, and webhooks in formats such as CSV, JSON, and XML. A multi-stage, configurable pipeline applies validation, transformation, enrichment, aggregation, and routing logic before data reaches billing and revenue processes, ensuring accuracy and consistency by design.

A key advancement in the new GT-M is user-configurable processing. Through a purpose-built UI or APIs, customers can define and modify mediation streams independently, supporting complex scenarios such as record bifurcation, rule-based filtering, external data enrichment, and object-level targeting into GT-native entities. Every step is fully traceable, with audit-ready visibility from raw input through billed and recognized outcomes.

“Revenue accuracy does not start at invoicing. It starts with the integrity of the data entering the system,” said Sean Daniel, President and CFO of Gotransverse. “By expanding our mediation capabilities with greater configurability and transparency, GT-M helps finance, operations, and IT teams reduce downstream exceptions and operate with confidence at scale.”

Gotransverse Mediation is available as part of the Gotransverse platform and supports subscription, consumption-based, and hybrid monetization models across industries including SaaS, IoT, and digital services.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution built to handle the most complex pricing and monetization models. Since 2008, Gotransverse has partnered with enterprises to streamline operations, ensure revenue accuracy, and scale with confidence. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse enables companies transform how they monetize products and services.