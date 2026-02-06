-

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teams Up With Kalshi

Antetokounmpo joins the prediction market giant as a shareholder

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, today announced that NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the company as a shareholder.

Antetokounmpo will be the company’s first basketball star to join as a shareholder, and will partner with the company at live events, in marketing, and more. The partnership was announced Friday via Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts.

Through his company, Ante Inc., Antetokounmpo has previous investments in a wide range of companies, from Improbable Media and to his venture fund, BYL Venture. Antetokounmpo joins a star-studded list on the Kalshi cap table, including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, Coinbase Ventures, and more. The move comes on the heels of unparalleled growth for the company, which recently crossed $100 billion in annualized volume.

As an active player in the NBA, Antetokounmpo will be forbidden from trading on markets related to the NBA, per Kalshi’s strict terms of service that ban insider trading and market manipulation.

"Giannis is a legend,” said Tarek Mansour, CEO of Kalshi. "He’s exactly the type of long-term partner we want to align our growing brand with, and we couldn’t be happier he’s on board.”

“I love the Kalshi markets and have been checking them often recently,” said Antetokounmpo. “I like to win. It’s clear to me Kalshi is going to be a winner and I’m excited to be getting involved”.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the largest prediction market in the world, offering financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

