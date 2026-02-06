NAVR Alliance Expands as Industry Leaders Unite to Protect Veteran Benefits

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) today announced that United Veteran Benefits Agency has officially joined the NAVR Alliance, becoming part of a growing group of trusted organizations committed to advancing ethical, transparent, and Veteran-centric support and services. The NAVR Alliance includes industry leaders such as Veteran Benefits Guide, Veterans Guardian, Just4Veterans Enterprise, and Veterans Network Champions Club, which together uphold rigorous standards designed to protect and empower Veterans navigating the benefits process.

NAVR works to elevate industry best practices, advocate for Veterans’ rights, and ensure that companies serving Veterans operate with the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Alliance members are selected based on established certification standards and share a collective commitment to ethical service and Veteran empowerment.

“We are honored to join the NAVR Alliance,” said Connie Jones, co-founder of United Veteran Benefits Agency. “Joining this network reflects our dedication to Veterans and aligns with our deep belief that Veterans deserve access to reliable, ethical support when pursuing the benefits they earned. Being part of NAVR enables us to collaborate with peers who share our values and commitment to service.”

United Veteran Benefits Agency’s membership further strengthens NAVR’s collective voice as the organization continues to engage with policymakers, regulators, and industry partners on behalf of Veterans. NAVR’s work includes promoting and upholding certification standards that emphasize accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct, while advocating for safeguards that give Veterans confidence in the assistance they choose.

“The addition of United Veteran Benefits Agency reinforces NAVR’s mission to support Veterans through accountable, professional service,” said Peter O’Rourke, President of NAVR. “Our Alliance members are united in advancing ethical practices and expanding Veterans’ access to trusted resources. This collaboration strengthens our ability to champion Veterans’ rights and set a higher standard for the industry.”

United Veteran Benefits Agency joins NAVR Alliance members in supporting a model that honors Veterans’ service, fosters collaboration across the industry, and advocates for meaningful policy solutions.

About NAVR:

The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) is a national trade association committed to promoting ethical and transparent business practices among companies engaging with the service-disabled Veteran community. NAVR advocates for businesses that empower Veterans with professional and transparent solutions while advancing support for Veteran-owned businesses.