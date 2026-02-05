Kalshi Partners with Solidus Labs to Power Next-Generation Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalshi, the first CFTC-regulated event exchange and the world’s largest prediction market, today announced it has selected Solidus Labs as its trade surveillance partner. This collaboration unites the world’s most innovative prediction market with the industry’s most advanced trade surveillance platform, setting a new gold standard for integrity in a multi-billion-dollar event-trading ecosystem.

As the first CFTC-licensed exchange to offer event contracts, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a regulated financial asset class. As the leading regulated prediction market platform trusted by millions of Americans, Kalshi transforms real-world outcomes into tradable instruments with weekly volumes exceeding $2 billion.

“Kalshi’s growth is built on an unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance,” said Robert DeNault, Legal Counsel and Head of Enforcement at Kalshi. “Our deep commitment to compliance is what separates us from the pack. By partnering with Solidus Labs, we are ensuring that as we scale, our surveillance remains the industry-leading standard - protecting both our users and the integrity of the crown jewel of our exchange, our markets.”

Built from the ground up to ensure robust coverage of modern financial markets, Solidus HALO introduces a paradigm shift in trade surveillance detection technology. Kalshi will utilize the HALO platform to augment its in-house systems with a multidimensional data approach - layering user behavior, social sentiment, and OSINT data on top of traditional trade and order flow. By correlating these inputs across onchain and offchain data, HALO provides Kalshi with institutional-grade protection against sophisticated insider trading or manipulation across its 4000+ markets.

"We are proud to support Kalshi on its mission to reinvent financial markets with event-based trading," said Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO of Solidus Labs. "At Solidus, we believe that a platform built to trade on the future deserves a trade surveillance partner that isn’t stuck in the past. By deploying Solidus’ agentic trade surveillance and compliance hub, Kalshi is demonstrating once again its highest commitment to consumer protection and market integrity."

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s largest prediction market. Prediction markets are exchanges that offer users the opportunity to trade event contracts – users submit bids for “Yes” or “No” positions on an event, and those bids are matched with other users taking the opposite position. Both sides deposit funds on the exchange as collateral to support their position, and the holder of the correct contract receives the entirety of the payout. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making people more informed about the future. Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of Americans. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for Agentic-Based Compliance in trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges Wall Street rigor, crypto-native innovation, and cybersecurity principles to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight—across any product, venue, or asset class. Learn more at www.soliduslabs.com.