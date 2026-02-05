Cohesity Collaborates with Google Cloud to Deliver Secure Sandbox Capabilities and Comprehensive Threat Insights Designed to Eliminate Hidden Malware

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced significant threat protection enhancements to the Cohesity Data Cloud, including a contextual display of Google Threat Intelligence insights and incorporating Google Private Scanning. These capabilities enable organizations to better identify, analyze, and eradicate malware before it can initiate a destructive cyberattack.

Unlike traditional backup security approaches that rely on static signatures, external tools, or manual workflows, Cohesity delivers native, intelligence-driven malware analysis directly within the cyber resilience platform, closing one of the industry’s most dangerous blind spots: undetected threats embedded in historical backup data.

As ransomware attacks, supply-chain compromises, and polymorphic malware grow in scale and sophistication, attackers are increasingly adopting stealthier, long-lived tactics to evade detection—making traditional signature-based tools insufficient, particularly for identifying low-and-slow threats hidden in historical backup data. Embedding Google Threat Intelligence into Cohesity Data Cloud enables real-time threat intelligence and secure malware detonation through a central management system, streamlining workflows between IT and security teams and enabling faster, more confident responses.

“Undetected malware hidden in backup data can both reinfect restored systems and, when properly scanned, reveal low-and-slow attacks that evade traditional detection,” said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity. “By integrating Google Threat Intelligence, including Google Private Scanning, directly into the interface of Cohesity Data Cloud, we’re giving customers exceptional visibility and context into potential threats and powerful new ways to assess and eliminate risk—without fragmenting workflows or introducing operational complexity.”

Enable Faster, Higher-Confidence Threat Assessment at the Point of Recovery

The embedded Google Threat Intelligence capabilities surface detailed threat information, including investigative learnings from Mandiant’s incident response expertise and threat analysis, directly within the Cohesity Data Cloud user interface. IT and security teams can rapidly assess suspicious files using the latest indicators of compromise (IOCs), reputation data, and threat details without switching tools or relying on manual handoffs.

Safely Detonate Unknown Malware Before Restoring Data

Cohesity also introduced a leading “secure sandbox analysis” capability, enabled by Google Private Scanning. This feature safely detonates suspicious files in a sandbox environment while preserving customer data privacy and sovereignty. The feature brings Google’s frontline security expertise—typically reserved for SOC and IR teams—directly into the cyber resilience layer, where teams make recovery decisions. From there, Cohesity provides users with detailed behavioral analysis that reveals potential system changes, network activity, registry modifications, and other payload behavior. This allows teams to determine the actual risk posed by unknown or evasive malware before restoring data or reintroducing files into production. Because analysis occurs in a private scanning environment, organizations gain deep behavioral insight without exposing sensitive backup data to shared or third-party infrastructure.

Key Benefits

Faster threat identification and remediation by embedding real-time Google Threat Intelligence directly into Cohesity’s security scanning and response workflows.

by embedding real-time Google Threat Intelligence directly into Cohesity’s security scanning and response workflows. Deeper, actionable insights through secure sandbox detonation and behavioral analysis of suspected malware

through secure sandbox detonation and behavioral analysis of suspected malware Improved collaboration between IT and security teams via a shared threat intelligence view

between IT and security teams via a shared threat intelligence view Stronger cyber resilience through differentiated, contextual threat protection capabilities

Deliver Superior Threat Detection Accuracy and Speed for Stronger Cyber Resilience

These enhancements build on Cohesity’s recent threat protection innovations, including rapid threat hunting and flexible scanning options, and closely follow the heels of Cohesity’s expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, announced in mid-December. With Google Cloud, Cohesity is helping enterprises identify threats others miss, recover more quickly, and enhance their overall cyber resilience.

These capabilities also complement Cohesity’s broader cyber resilience roadmap on Google Cloud. Cohesity FortKnox, a managed cyber vault solution, is now available on Google Cloud. FortKnox increases cyber resilience by maintaining an isolated, air-gapped copy of critical enterprise data, ensuring clean recovery even in worst-case scenarios where attackers compromise primary systems and traditional backups.

“At Google Cloud, we understand firsthand how attackers hide malicious payloads in places traditional security tools never look—including backups,” said Miton Adhikari, Head of Security OEM Partnerships. “By embedding Google Threat Intelligence and private sandboxing directly into Cohesity’s cyber resilience platform, organizations can detect what others miss and recover with greater speed and confidence.”

Cohesity is redefining cyber resilience by uniting intelligence-driven threat detection, secure analysis, and rapid recovery into a single platform—bringing frontline Google Cloud security expertise directly into the moment of recovery. The result is greater confidence in recovery and stronger protection against threats others miss.

Availability

The embedded Google Threat Intelligence and secure sandbox analysis capabilities are now generally available in Cohesity Data Cloud. For more information, please visit the related blog. The offering is also available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

