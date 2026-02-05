-

Downy Partners With Meijer to Bring Warmth to Children in Need Through Operation Warm

$100,000 donation, in-store programs, and community events bring coats and comforts to children in need nationwide

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Downy, Meijer, and Operation Warm kick off their partnership with in-person distribution events in Grand Rapids, Michigan, followed by Cincinnati, Ohio, where invited employee volunteers will help deliver winter coats and essential items directly to children in need.

Through this collaboration, Downy and Meijer are contributing $100,000 to support Operation Warm’s programs, in-store initiatives and providing essential winter gear to children in need. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to ensuring children feel confident, cared for, and ready to learn throughout the winter months.

“Downy has long been dedicated to helping families feel cared for in everyday moments,” said Redge Abueva, Vice President, North America Fabric Enhancers, Procter & Gamble. “Partnering with Meijer and Operation Warm allows us to bring that same sense of comfort and support directly to children and communities in need.”

“Our partnership with Downy and Meijer demonstrates community-focused generosity that truly benefits children. Supplying essentials such as coats and shoes help foster confidence and a sense of support among kids,” said Grace Sica, Executive Director at Operation Warm. “We sincerely appreciate Downy and Meijer’s commitment to ensuring every child feels valued.”

Together, Downy, Meijer, and Operation Warm bring warmth and care directly to children during the winter months.

For more information about Operation Warm, please visit www.operationwarm.org. To learn more about Downy, please visit www.Downy.com.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope to under-resourced children through basic need programs that connect them to vital community resources. For 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation.

To get involved, visit www.operationwarm.org

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

