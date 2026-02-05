Humana Named KCTCS Education First Employer, Announces Humana Scholars Program for Nursing Students

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana is investing in a new program with Jefferson Community and Technical College to strengthen and support Kentucky’s nursing workforce.

In announcing the launch of the Humana Scholars program, Humana joins the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) network of Education First Employers, partnering with the system’s Louisville campus, Jefferson.

Humana is investing a total of $125,000 in the Humana Scholars program, which includes two components – a Scholarship Fund and a Student Support Fund – to help train and support a pipeline of skilled nurses. The program will offer both scholarships and help reduce barriers, like food insecurity or lack of transportation, for first-year nursing students at Jefferson interested in a home health nursing career. Eight students will be selected initially.

“The Humana Scholars program supports education in the communities that we serve. It also addresses a critical workforce shortage in home health nursing,” said Jim Rechtin, CEO of Humana. Rechtin said the company is committed to expanding exposure to home health as a career path, as well as reducing financial and other barriers for nurses considering this option. “That’s what we want to do – invest in our local communities while building a pipeline of skilled, compassionate nurses. No better place to start than here at home in Kentucky.”

While the Humana Scholars program is initially offered at Jefferson, it is designed as a core component of Humana’s broader Education First Employer partnership with KCTCS. Other colleges in the system may be added to the Humana Scholars program later. Jefferson was selected as the initial site based on its scale, program mix, and proximity to Humana’s workforce in Louisville.

Home health is one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare, driven by an aging population, advances in technology that allow more complex care to be delivered in the home, and patient preference to receive care in the most comfortable and cost-effective setting. Home health nurses play a critical role in helping patients recover from illness, manage chronic conditions, avoid unnecessary hospitalizations, and maintain independence.

CenterWell Home Health, part of Humana’s health care services division, is one of America’s leading providers of home health care, providing home-centered health care in 37 states. Including CenterWell as well as other lines of business, Humana employs more than 10,000 nurses.

The Humana Scholars partnership with Jefferson is the third initiative in the past year in which Humana has partnered with other organizations to support the nursing workforce. The other initiatives were:

In December, Humana announced a partnership with the national Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) to provide mentors for nursing students. Humana is providing a gift of $110,000 for first-year funding to support the NOBC’s Mentoring for Success program, which will match 50 nursing students with 50 mentors who work as nurses for Humana.

Last February, Humana contributed $75,000 in a partnership with Eastern Kentucky University and Kentucky state government to support a home health simulation center on campus and to equip faculty with resources to help students who may be struggling with social needs.

The partnership with Jefferson continues to advance Humana’s twin goals of education and personalized support for emerging nurses. “We were committed early on to a traditional scholarship as well as a support fund,” said Kathy Driscoll, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CCM, chief nursing officer for Humana.

“What we have found, is that academic scholarships alone are not enough to support our future nurses through their nursing journey. Many good candidates have additional needs that might otherwise hinder that journey, such as childcare and transportation issues. It’s important that we help minimize those issues so students can keep their focus on their education and continue to succeed upon graduation.”

Dr. Ryan Quarles, president of KCTCS, said the partnership with Humana is an important collaboration between education and business in Kentucky.

“Humana’s commitment to investing in its people makes them an outstanding addition to KCTCS’s Education First Employers program,” Dr. Quarles said. “We are excited to partner with one of Kentucky’s largest employers to prioritize education and workforce training for Kentuckians. This partnership reflects our shared priority for accessible education and continuous learning that help strengthen individuals and communities. The Education First Employers program helps employees advance their skills, achieve educational goals, and build long-term economic stability.”

KCTCS launched the Education First Employer initiative in 2023 in partnership with Gov. Andy Beshear, TEAM Kentucky, and Family Scholar House. Companies that qualify to participate in the program share similar values and have shown a commitment to go above and beyond to support employees through education and training.

The program recognizes organizations in key sectors that are dedicated to promoting accessible education and investing in their workforce. The designation helps companies attract and retain quality, engaged employees, which enhances the skillset of Kentucky’s workforce. Participants are supported as both students and employees, allowing more Kentuckians to achieve educational attainment and economic stability.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Jefferson and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System

Jefferson Community and Technical College (Jefferson) is the largest of the 16 colleges forming the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Jefferson prepares students for transfer into baccalaureate programs and for high-wage, high-demand careers. KCTCS is the commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. KCTCS is also Kentucky’s largest provider of workforce training and online classes. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. Our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.