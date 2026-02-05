Bowers Advisors Joins Crete Professionals Alliance, Strengthening Statewide Coverage Across New York and Advancing Regional Growth

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowers Advisors, LLC (“Bowers”), a long-established accounting and advisory firm based in Syracuse, New York, today announced it has joined Crete Professionals Alliance, a rapidly expanding partnership of firms with national presence.

The partnership with Bowers significantly expands Crete Professionals Alliance’s footprint across New York State and strengthens its ability to serve a highly diversified client base across industries and markets. With more than 200 professionals following the addition of SWC and clients operating in over 40 states, Bowers brings both regional depth and national reach to the platform.

As part of the announcement, Bowers also shared that Joseph Mocciaro, a partner with the firm for more than 31 years, has been promoted to Managing Partner.

“For decades, Bowers has built a strong reputation across Central New York and beyond, serving businesses, nonprofits, and individuals with complex and evolving needs,” said Mocciaro. “Joining Crete allows us to maintain our close client relationships and local leadership while gaining access to broader resources, specialized expertise, and infrastructure that support continued growth for both our clients and our firm.”

Looking ahead, Mike DAvirro, Bowers’ Partner in Charge of M&A announces that he “anticipates continued growth through both acquisition and strategic partnerships.” Reflecting the immediate impact of its partnership with Crete, Sciarabba Walker & Co., LLP will be joining forces with Bowers July 1, 2026, a rapid expansion that strengthens Bowers’ Northeast presence.

“Bowers is an incredibly important firm for Crete,” said Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete Professionals Alliance. “They dramatically expand our reach across New York State and bring a depth of experience in communities outside the NYC metro area. Not every firm wants to be part of a New York City–centric organization. Bowers offers an alternative: regional leadership, local credibility, and a growth mindset that aligns perfectly with Crete’s approach of empowering firms to scale on their own terms.”

Through Crete Professionals Alliance, Bowers will retain its local identity and leadership while benefiting from shared services, advanced technology, and access to a national network of peer firms, supporting long-term growth across New York State and the broader Northeast.

About Bowers Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1977, Bowers is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm with offices in Syracuse, Rochester, and Watertown, New York. The firm provides tax, audit and assurance, business valuation, M&A support, client accounting and advisory (CAAS), payroll, and strategic financial services. Bowers serves privately held businesses, organizations, and individuals across industries including construction, manufacturing, railroad, government, cannabis, and not-for-profit, delivering deep industry expertise with a personalized, client-first approach.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang, and backed by Thrive Holdings, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 40 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.

"Bowers," an independent member of the Crete Professionals Alliance, is the brand name under which Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC and Bowers Advisors LLC provide professional services. Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC and Bowers Advisors LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Bowers Advisors LLC provides tax and business consulting services to their clients. Bowers Advisors LLC and Crete Professionals Alliance are not licensed CPA firms. The entities falling under the Bowers brand name are independently owned and are not liable for the services provided by any other entity providing services under Bowers brand. Our use of the terms “our firm” and “we” and “us” and terms of similar import, denote the alternative practice structure conducted by Bowers & Company CPAs PLLC and Bowers Advisors LLC.