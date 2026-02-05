Karma Automotive and Factorial Announce First Solid-State Battery Production Program in the U.S. for Passenger Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karma Automotive Inc (“Karma Automotive), America’s only full-line ultra-luxury automotive manufacturer, and Factorial Inc. (“Factorial”), a U.S.-based leader in solid-state battery technology, today announced the launch of the first solid-state battery production program in the United States for passenger vehicles.

The collaboration will integrate Factorial’s FEST® solid-state battery technology into Karma’s next-generation vehicle platform, beginning with the all-electric Karma Kaveya super-coupe, a high-performance ultra-luxury super car delivering over 1,000 horsepower and top speed in excess of 200mph which is scheduled to arrive on American roads in late 2027.

By pairing Karma’s 100% America-based engineering, vehicle design, and production with Factorial’s U.S.-developed solid-state battery platform, the collaboration strengthens the manufacturing ecosystem and domestic innovation for next-generation electric mobility. Together, the companies aim to accelerate U.S.-led electric and hybrid vehicle technology advancements while validating solid-state technology in a production passenger vehicle environment.

Factorial’s FEST® solid-state battery technology enables higher performance through a high-energy electrolyte system designed to support extended driving range and enhanced overall vehicle efficiency compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. These attributes make FEST® particularly well-suited for the performance and design requirements of the Karma Kaveya.

“Karma Automotive was imagined to push the boundaries of what the ultra-luxury vehicle experience can be, and Kaveya is the vehicle that re-introduced Karma to the market in November 2023,” said Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. “However, in 2025 we delayed launch because we did not yet see a clear path to fully delivering the uncompromising driving experience that should be expected from an American ultra-luxury vehicle company. Now through the partnership with Factorial and the integration of FEST®, we cannot only deliver that experience, but also open a pathway to stronger, more stable electrified drive systems for Karma owners and the broader industry,” concludes McCammon.

FEST® technology is engineered to integrate into today’s lithium-ion battery factories. Rather than relying on entirely new production lines, Factorial’s FEST® cells work with up to 80 percent of existing lithium-ion manufacturing equipment. This compatibility enables rapid scale-up of Factorial’s commercial production program with Karma Automotive.

“Launching our first U.S. passenger-vehicle program with Karma is a meaningful milestone for Factorial,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “FEST® was built to scale, and this milestone not only highlights the energy and performance solid-state technology can deliver but also underscores the global leadership of U.S. technology innovators. High-performance luxury vehicles require cutting-edge innovation, and this collaboration showcases what’s possible when performance leads.”

This partnership brings Factorial’s American solid-state battery cell technology into a U.S.-designed, engineered, and manufactured ultra-luxury automotive architecture, pioneering a new path that accelerates the transition to next-generation battery technology at scale in a way that is innately American.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America’s only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended-Range Electric) vehicles. The company manufactures vehicles at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, California, with executive, product development, and design headquarters in Irvine, California. Karma’s portfolio includes the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the ultra-exclusive Karma Invictus, the Gyesera Hybrid EREV four-seater anticipated in Q2 2026, and the Amaris Hybrid EREV coupe expected in Q4 2026. The Karma Kaveya super coupe, delivering over 1,000 horsepower with butterfly doors, is scheduled to arrive in 2027, followed by the Karma Ivara GT-UV in 2028. Both will incorporate Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture (SDVA) developed with leading technology partners. Karma Automotive’s dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com.

About Factorial Energy

Founded and headquartered in the greater Boston area, Factorial operates at the forefront of solid-state battery development, offering high-performance alternatives to traditional lithium-ion technologies. Its proprietary FEST® (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) and Solstice™ platforms deliver greater performance and high compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing systems. Factorial’s commercial partnerships include global automotive leaders such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation. For more information, visit www.factorialenergy.com.

