Clearwater Analytics and TreasurySpring Announce Platform Integration for Fixed-Term Cash Management

BOISE, Idaho & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management and TreasurySpring, the global cash investment platform, today announced an integration that connects CWAN’s investment management platform directly with over 1,000 cash investment products from TreasurySpring, helping institutional clients manage surplus cash with defined maturity requirements.

Through TreasurySpring, institutional clients can:

Optimize surplus cash by accessing fixed-term cash investments with predictable returns matched to specific maturity dates.

Diversify counterparty exposure across 120+ highly rated global banks, governments, agencies and corporate issuers.

Access better risk adjusted returns via the Repo market, which is usually out of reach to regular cash investors.

This is now connected to Clearwater, where institutional clients can:

Streamline operations through automated settlement and real-time reporting within CWAN’s existing investment accounting framework.

Enhance visibility with integrated position reporting across multiple currencies and counterparties.

The relationship allows mutual clients to utilize Clearwater’s institutional-grade investment accounting capabilities alongside TreasurySpring’s comprehensive suite of Fixed-Term Funds (FTFs), across eight currencies, allowing users to deploy surplus cash strategically while maintaining full transparency and control.

“We’ve spent a decade building connectivity to the highest credit-rated counterparties in the world,” said Henry Adams, US CEO and Global Head of Capital Markets at TreasurySpring. “This integration enables Clearwater’s and TreasurySpring’s mutual clients to precisely match liabilities with fixed maturities while enhancing returns on surplus cash within their existing workflow. It’s a strategic complement that offers flexibility while maintaining the certainty, transparency and security that treasurers demand.”

This integration presents a unique opportunity for institutional clients to harness Clearwater’s leading-edge capabilities and achieve better operational efficiency while optimizing their cash management strategy.

“By integrating Clearwater’s fixed-term investment capabilities alongside TreasurySpring’s existing liquidity solutions, we are providing clients with options to address every aspect of their cash strategy,” said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Asia Pacific at Clearwater Analytics. “Whether they need immediate liquidity for operations or want to optimize returns on surplus cash with known maturity dates, our platform now supports both needs seamlessly within a single, integrated environment. This strategic collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that maximize the efficiency of our clients’ entire cash portfolio.”

To learn more about the TreasurySpring and CWAN integration, speak to an expert today.

About TreasurySpring

Founded in 2016, TreasurySpring is the global institutional cash investment solution that optimizes returns on cash while minimizing risk. TreasurySpring makes it easy for institutions ranging from large public companies to leading fund managers to access a simple and secure platform for their excess cash. TreasurySpring has built the underlying infrastructure to enable 800+ institutions to choose from a universe of cash investment products, from next day, ultra short to longer term options, repo to government and corporate offerings, across eight different currencies, all through a single digital onboarding. For more information, please visit https://treasuryspring.com/

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.