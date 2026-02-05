ExecAtlas Launches Power Intro to Activate Warm Introduction Paths at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExecAtlas, powered by Equilar, today launched Power Intro, a capability that maps warm introduction paths between an organization's network and target executives. Purpose-built for GTM teams, Power Intro shows which colleagues have the strongest connections to decision-makers and surfaces relationship intelligence that drives meetings and pipeline.

ExecAtlas provides executive relationship intelligence built on verified data from SEC filings, corporate disclosures, and press releases. The platform maps more than 4 million executives and 600 million executive connections derived from shared work histories and board affiliations, giving organizations visibility into warm introduction paths that accelerate deal cycles.

Cold outreach to executives continues to decline in effectiveness. Power Intro reveals relationship intelligence that already exists within organizations but remains hidden. Users upload contact lists, define their ideal customer profile with precision filters, and see every warm path their network has to target executives.

"Most organizations waste time on cold outreach while sitting on dozens of warm introduction paths they don't know exist," said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar, the company behind ExecAtlas. "Power Intro makes relationship intelligence actionable at scale. Our internal research shows warm introductions get 15 times higher response rates than cold outreach."

Key Power Intro capabilities:

Target the executives that matter. Filter by role, title, industry, and market cap to match your network against your exact ICP.

See who knows them best. Reveal which colleagues share work histories or board connections with target executives.

Turn paths into pipeline. Export warm introduction routes and coordinate outreach across your organization.

Power Intro supports use cases that drive revenue: multi-threading into buying committees, re-engaging former clients who have moved to new companies, and targeting executives for events and strategic outreach.

"Revenue teams know relationships matter, but they don't have visibility into who knows whom across their organization," said Chun. "Power Intro solves that problem."

Power Intro is available now to ExecAtlas customers. Organizations interested in learning more can request a demo at execatlas.com.

About ExecAtlas

ExecAtlas, powered by Equilar, is the trusted source of executive data for dealmaking teams. Built on the industry's most reliable network of verified executive and board data, ExecAtlas delivers accurate profiles, real-time relationship maps, and clear paths to warm introductions across the corporate landscape. By integrating directly with leading CRM systems, ExecAtlas keeps executive data current and actionable, empowering sales, marketing, and business development teams to activate their networks, uncover opportunities, and accelerate deal cycles. Learn more at execatlas.com.

About Equilar

Equilar is the leading provider of executive data solutions, serving more than 1,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 500. The company's comprehensive suite of platforms offers authoritative executive profiles, in-depth board and leadership research, and advanced compensation and governance analytics. Public company HR and governance teams depend on Equilar's flagship offerings, including Equilar Insight and ExecAtlas, to benchmark executive compensation, guide board composition and recruitment efforts, and enhance shareholder engagement. Learn more at www.equilar.com.