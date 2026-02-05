-

AirOps Launches Native Integration With Claude

AirOps is now available directly inside Anthropic’s Claude, bringing AI search visibility, competitive intelligence, and content performance data into marketers’ daily workflows

Create custom AirOps Grids directly from Claude

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirOps, the leading Content Engineering platform for AI search, today announced that AirOps is now available directly within Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant used by millions of knowledge workers for writing, analysis, and decision-making. The new integration allows marketing teams to access their full AirOps data set, including AI search visibility, competitive citation gaps, and content performance metrics, directly inside Claude where they’re already working.

By bringing precise, foundational data into the same environment where teams already plan, analyze, and create, AirOps enables faster, higher-quality decisions without context switching or manual reporting.

“Marketing teams are increasingly getting leverage from Claude, accelerated by releases like Claude Cowork, but are limited by access to the right data and views,” said Alex Halliday, CEO of AirOps. “AirOps is fixing this. If you're serious about driving organic growth with content, you should have the full picture of SEO and AI visibility available directly in your assistant, not in a separate tab.”

Through the Claude connector, users can explore and visualize AI search performance through natural-language, generate reports with charts and narrative, identify competitive gaps, and create execution-ready content strategies that sync directly back to AirOps. The integration is powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Claude Apps ensuring secure, permissioned access to live AirOps data.

The Claude integration is available now through the Claude Marketplace for all AirOps customers: https://claude.com/connectors/airops

About AirOps

AirOps helps brands get found and stay found in the AI era. It’s the content engineering platform helping top marketing teams grow visibility and win in AI search. Teams like Webflow, Klaviyo, Wiz, and Kayak use AirOps to measure their content's performance across SEO and AI platforms, take precise action on the highest-impact opportunities, and measure results, creating a continuous loop of unique, performant content that compounds. AirOps has raised $55.5M in funding to-date, from top investors like Greylock and Unusual VC. For more information, visit: https://www.airops.com/

Contacts

Media Contact:
Sophia Tavakol
SMT Communications
press@airops.com

