Foyer and Prosperity Home Mortgage Announce National Partnership to Help Future Homebuyers Save for Homeownership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foyer, a fintech platform helping aspiring homeowners prepare for homeownership, today announced a national partnership with Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC (“Prosperity”), one of the nation’s leading full-service mortgage lenders. Together, the organizations are introducing a new way to help future homebuyers prepare earlier, starting with one of the most common barriers to homeownership: saving for a down payment.

For many first-time homebuyers, the down payment is not just a financial milestone, it can be the single largest obstacle standing between renting and owning. Through this partnership, Prosperity Home Mortgage will make Foyer’s dedicated homebuyer tools available as an additional resource to prospective homebuyers, helping them take practical steps toward purchase readiness through guided savings, personalized education and credit education. As part of the experience, eligible consumers may have access to a savings match designed to accelerate down payment savings progress, reinforcing consistent savings habits and helping homebuyers build momentum toward their homeownership goals.

The platform is designed to support consumers who may be six months or more away from being home-ready, offering a clear, structured path that helps build confidence and financial preparedness over time. In addition to down payment savings support, the platform provides credit education and live advisors that can help consumers make informed decisions and pursue sustainable homeownership outcomes.

“The path to homeownership is no longer linear and it certainly doesn’t start at pre-approval,” said Landy Liu, founder at Foyer. “This partnership with Prosperity reflects a shared belief that the industry needs to support buyers earlier, with tools that build confidence, financial readiness, and trust over time.”

Prosperity views the partnership as part of its broader commitment to expanding access to homeownership and helping more consumers take meaningful steps toward achieving it, particularly first-time buyers.

“At Prosperity, we believe responsible access to homeownership starts with preparation, especially when the down payment remains one of the biggest challenges for many first-time buyers,” said Justin Messer, President & CEO at Prosperity Home Mortgage. “By partnering with Foyer, we’re expanding available resources that can help prospective homebuyers build consistent savings habits and strengthen readiness over time. Features such as a savings match can help accelerate progress toward a down payment goal, supporting more consumers in more communities as they work to enter the housing market with confidence and success.”

Looking ahead, the partnership reflects a shared focus on improving the overall homebuying experience by providing tools earlier in the journey, helping reduce friction, improve outcomes and strengthen consumer confidence.

The national rollout is currently underway, with consumers across the country gaining access to Foyer as a value-added resource to support early-stage homeownership planning and savings.

About Foyer

Foyer is a fintech platform built to help aspiring homeowners prepare for homeownership. By combining savings tools, credit insights, and personalized education, Foyer helps consumers move from intention to readiness—while enabling mortgage and real estate partners to engage buyers earlier and more effectively.

About Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC is a full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans. A subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, Prosperity operates in 49 jurisdictions and, in 2023, funded nearly $7 billion in production. With over 500 Mortgage Consultants, Prosperity Home Mortgage is dedicated to providing financing solutions that make a positive difference in the lives of customers and the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.phmloans.com.

About HomeServices of America

HomeServices of America is the country’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, based on closed transactions, and through its operating companies, one of the country's premier providers of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, title, escrow, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global franchise network. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. HomeServices’ operating companies offer integrated real estate services, including brokerage services, mortgage originations, title and closing services, property and casualty insurance, home warranties, and other homeownership services. Visit www.homeservices.com.