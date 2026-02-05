Powers Guaranteed Joins RCA Electric & Generators

CAPE COD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RCA Services Holdings, a leading generator service provider throughout New England, announced that Powers Guaranteed Services, a residential and commercial generator services leader throughout the North East, has joined RCA Services Holdings.

Founded in 1994 by Al Powers, Powers Guaranteed has grown primarily through word of mouth, a shining testament to the company’s dedication to excellence in customer service. The company, which serves more than 7,000 homeowners in New England, provides residential and commercial generator sales, installations, service, and repairs through its team of expert technicians.

“We are thrilled to join the RCA Services family,” said Al Powers, Founder and CEO of Powers Guaranteed. “The combination of these two companies is a positive step for everyone involved. The Powers Legacy will continue, and grow, even stronger. By combining our organizations, we gain scale and strength that provide a meaningful competitive advantage and a solid foundation for future growth. I am proud of the teams behind this and excited for what’s ahead.”

“Powers is a perfect fit with RCA Electric & Generators,” said RCA Services Holdings CEO Collin Sullivan. “They are a terrific family company, with a storied history as one of the pioneers in the generator industry with an outstanding management team. Together, we believe we can strengthen our ability to deliver best-in-class generator service throughout the North East. We look forward to working with the team, appreciate all of the work to date, and believe there are great things ahead.”

Powers has approximately 50 employees and its service area includes New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. They have offices in Swanzey, New Hampshire and service depots throughout their coverage territories. For more information to schedule an online appointment, please visit https://www.powersguaranteed.com/.

About RCA Services Holdings

RCA Services Holdings is a leading residential and commercial generator installation and service provider throughout the New England and North East markets, servicing over 15,000 customers across 7 states. We provide commercial and residential repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in generator sales, installations, preventative maintenance, service and repairs, and electrical service.

For more information, please visit us at www.rcaelectric.com

https://powersguaranteed.com/