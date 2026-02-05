KWh Analytics Expands Property Insurance for Renewable Energy Assets and Projects

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--kWh Analytics, a leader in underwriting the energy transition through its licensed insurance subsidiary, Solar Energy Insurance Services, today announced a successful renewal agreement with Aspen Specialty, expanding support of its Property Insurance offering for renewable energy assets and projects. kWh Analytics can now insure up to $100 million per renewable energy project location for qualified risks.

“The expansion of coverage to include renewable energy portfolios with minority asset classes reflects the reality that meeting rising electricity demand requires a diversified approach to clean power deployment.” Share

Under the agreement, the company has delegated authority to underwrite construction and operational accounts for solar, battery energy storage systems, and minority asset classes, broadening its underwriting to support the energy transition.

“This continued support is a strong indicator of confidence in our underwriting expertise, and the growing commitment of our capacity partners,” said Jason Kaminsky, kWh Analytics CEO. “The expansion of coverage to include renewable energy portfolios with minority asset classes reflects the reality that meeting rising electricity demand requires a diversified approach to clean power deployment.”

This successful agreement comes on the heels of the company’s addition of Excess Natural Catastrophe coverage in 2025. The Excess Natural Catastrophe layer provides up to $20M in additional capacity specifically covering damage from severe convective storms and named windstorms in non-coastal regions.

A core element of kWh Analytics’ data-driven underwriting approach is using industry-leading modeling to drive real-time risk assessment. Projects that adopt documented protective measures and robust operating protocols are rewarded through improved terms across primary and excess layers.

“Aspen is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with a leader that is blazing the trail in advancing and rewarding risk mitigation for renewable energy assets,” said Jon Kattman, Head of Inland Marine, Aspen Insurance. “As renewable energy rapidly scales, kWh Analytics’ innovative approach to accurately assess and price risk is enabling the rapid deployment of resilient assets.”

Solar Energy Insurance Services, Inc., a kWh Analytics company, a leader in insuring the energy transition, underwrites property insurance and revenue firming products for renewable energy assets. Our proprietary database of 300,000+ zero-carbon projects and $100B in loss data supports advanced modeling, insights, and precise risk assessment for renewable energy, mixed energy, and low-carbon projects.

Trusted by 15 global reinsurers and recognized by InsuranceERM Climate and Sustainability Awards as Sustainable Insurer of the Year, kWh Analytics continues to pioneer in the renewable energy insurance sector.

