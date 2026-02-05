Samsara Launches New AI Coach in Super Bowl Commercial, Names NASCAR Champion Jesse Love as Its First Avatar

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today unveiled Samsara Coach, a new AI-powered coaching experience designed to deliver personalized, real-time guidance to drivers. The launch is featured in a Super Bowl LX commercial starring NASCAR champion Jesse Love, who debuts as the first avatar for Samsara Coach.

“Samsara Coach is how we transform safety at scale." Share

Samsara’s Super Bowl Commercial Introduces New Model of Data-Driven, Real-Time Coaching

The commercial draws a parallel between elite motorsports and frontline operations—environments where performance depends on real-time feedback, situational awareness, and preparation rather than hindsight. In the spot, Love interacts with a digital coach, reinforcing the idea that even top performers rely on continuous guidance in high-pressure moments.

“Jesse represents an environment where feedback is constant, decisions are made in real time, and performance is built through preparation rather than hindsight,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “That’s exactly the reality our customers operate in. We built Samsara Coach to deliver guidance that is timely, contextual, and helps keep drivers safe in high-stakes environments.”

Introducing Samsara Coach

Samsara Coach is a personalized safety coach for drivers. It understands the context of each situation and provides balanced feedback to encourage safe driving. While a human coach can’t help drivers at all hours on the road, Samsara’s AI can. Built on Samsara’s agentic AI foundation, Samsara Coach analyzes real-time data to detect risk and help managers coach thousands of drivers simultaneously.

Key Features and Benefits of Samsara Coach:

Dynamic, Two-Way AI Voice Coaching: In high-risk moments such as drowsiness or speeding, Samsara Coach initiates a live, two-way voice check-in through the dash cam to verify responsiveness and prevent accidents.

In high-risk moments such as drowsiness or speeding, Samsara Coach initiates a live, two-way voice check-in through the dash cam to verify responsiveness and prevent accidents. Context-Aware, Recognition-First Feedback: The AI avatar leverages insights from 40+ AI detections to deliver weekly performance recaps that prioritize positive reinforcement, ensuring drivers feel supported rather than monitored.

The AI avatar leverages insights from 40+ AI detections to deliver weekly performance recaps that prioritize positive reinforcement, ensuring drivers feel supported rather than monitored. Customizable Coaching Avatars: Organizations can select from pre-set avatars, including Jesse Love, or configure avatars that replicate a manager’s likeness to deliver engaging coaching.

"Every professional athlete has a coach to help them reach peak performance; now with AI, we can finally offer that same advantage to drivers,” said Johan Land, SVP of Safety and AI at Samsara. “Samsara Coach moves us beyond flagging errors. Our multimodal coach understands the context of a driver’s trip and communicates with the nuance of a human. This is how we transform safety at scale."

Super Bowl Commercial and VIP Fan Experience Contest

Samsara’s Super Bowl commercial, “Even Champions Need a Coach,” will air in select markets across the nation during the game, with the full spot available on Samsara’s YouTube channel.

Watch and Win: Eligible U.S. residents can also enter for the chance to win a VIP race day experience for two at Talladega, including exclusive access and a personal meet-and-greet with Jesse Love.*

Learn more about Samsara Coach.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*Terms and Conditions apply; visit the contest page for details.