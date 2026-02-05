Knightscope Retains Lake Street to Support Growth Through Acquisitions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), a security technology company building the Nation’s first Autonomous Security Force, today announced that it has retained Lake Street Capital Markets, a full-service investment bank, as its exclusive buy-side financial advisor to support the Company’s growth strategy through acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies, and capabilities.

This engagement reflects Knightscope’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth through selective, disciplined acquisitions aligned with its long-term strategy. It aligns with the Company’s strategy to build an integrated managed service provider combining autonomous machines, advanced software, and human operations to deliver significantly improved security outcomes while reducing the total cost.

In connection with this announcement, Knightscope has published an updated investor presentation that outlines the Company’s long-term strategy, operating model, and growth priorities. The presentation is available on the Company’s website at www.knightscope.com/america.

“Our focus is on scaling Knightscope into the leading integrated security services platform,” said Knightscope Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li. “Lake Street’s role is to help us identify acquisition opportunities that strengthen our technology stack and service capabilities.”

Knightscope has not established a timetable for completing any acquisition and has not made any definitive decisions regarding potential transactions. The Company does not intend to make additional public comments unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or determines that further disclosure is appropriate. There can be no assurance that this process will result one or more acquisitions.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the Nation’s first Autonomous Security Force. The Company combines autonomous machines, advanced software, and human expertise to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope’s long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.